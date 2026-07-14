Panchkula police arrest alleged mastermind of Rs 2.26-crore Income Tax refund fraud

A BTech graduate allegedly used a UK-based NRI's IT return to pull off a Rs 2.26 crore cyber heist in Panchkula.

The Cyber Crime Police of Panchkula has arrested the alleged mastermind of an inter-state cyber fraud racket accused of fraudulently obtaining an Income Tax refund of Rs 2.26 crore by hacking the e-filing account of a UK-based NRI from Panchkula.

The accused, Dalip B.R. alias Dalip Rajgoda, a BTech graduate in Mechanical Engineering, was arrested from Karnataka and remanded in eight-day police custody by a local court. Police recovered a laptop and a mobile phone from his possession.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime and Traffic) Amarinder Singh said investigators have traced transactions worth around Rs 13 crore through nine bank accounts linked to the accused.