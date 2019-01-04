Bring Kamal Nath to justice, 1984 victims urge Prime Minister

Victims of 1984 anti-Sikh riots Thursday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and narrated their horror stories to him, urging to take necessary steps to ensure all Congressmen, “who had butchered Sikhs were brought to justice, including Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath,” SAD said in a statement here Thursday.

“The victim families, who were accompanied with SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal, Union Food Processing Industries Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal and SGPC president Gobind Singh Longowal besides others, told the Prime Minister that their kith and kin had been butchered by the Congress hoodlums on the directions of former PM Rajiv Gandhi. They said the Congress party had been sheltering leaders involved in the genocide for 34 years and had recently even elevated Nath, who was involved in mass murders in front of Rakabganj gurdwara, as chief minister of Madhya Pradesh,” the statement said.

“Bibi Jagdish Kaur and Bibi Nirpreet Kaur, whose family members were murdered in the mayhem, said they feared for their lives even now because they had testified against the Congress leaders. They told the PM that earlier Congress governments had put pressure on Delhi police to destroy evidence and even close cases arbitrarily. They thanked Narendra Modi for forming the SIT, which resulted in reopening of the cases closed by the Congress government. The victim families said this step had already started showing results with two persons being convicted in a case which had been closed under Congress dispensation earlier,” it added.

SAD president Badal said the Prime Minister “appreciated the bravery of the women who had testified against all powerful Congress leaders in their quest for justice”.

Badal said that many of the victim families belonged to Gurdaspur. “The SAD will continue to assist all the 1984 witnesses in their quest for justice,” he said.