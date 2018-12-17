Brahmpura is party president: Rebel Akali leaders launch SAD (Taksali)

Expelled from Shiromani Akali Dal (Badal) recently, three Akali leaders from Majha — MP Ranjit Singh Brahmpura, former MP Rattan Singh Ajnala and former state Cabinet minister Sewa Singh Sekhwan — announced the formation of Shiromani Akali Dal (Taksali) Sunday. The new outfit was announced during a gathering at the Akal Takht inside premises of the Golden Temple.

Brahmpura was appointed first president of the party that has been formed with an aim to ‘revieve’ Shiromani Akali Dal originally founded in 1920. His name was proposed by Sewa Singh Sekhwan.

“This Shiromani Akali Dal (Taksali) has been formed to point out illegal, wrong, incorrect decisions taken by Badals as conscience of Sikhs can no longer bear these wrong deeds done by the Badals. Our party will be dedicated to holy gurdwaras, Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji and Sikhs,” said Brahmpura while addressing his supporters in front of the Akal Takht. Supporters had come for to attend the gathering with traditional safforn Akali flags in their hands.

Brahmpura and other leaders used a battery operated mic to communicate with their supporters. Sunday’s event was the biggest political activity by any other political party other than Shiromani Akali Dal (Badal) inside the Golden Temple in the last several years.

SAD(B)-ruled Shiromani Gurdwara Parbhandak Committee (SGPC) watched the whole development silently. However, the SGPC did not allow new Akali Dal leaders to use information office for press conference.

Former SAD MLAs Manmohn Singh Sathiala, Ujagar Singh Badali, Amarpal Singh Bonny Ajnala, Ravinder Singh Brahmpura, Former SGPC members Makhan Singh Nangal, Mohinder Singh Hussainpur, Harbans Singh, Balwinder Singh Voin Poin, Gopal Singh were also present on the occasion.

Brahmpura claimed that the Shiromani Akali Dal (Taksali) was aggrieved over decisions taken by Badals, including the forgiveness to chief of Dera Sirsa.

Brahmpura alleged, “Pardon was granted to Dera head for the personal, financial and political gains to the Badals. Both the Badals and their associates are responsible for Kotkapura, Behbal Kalan and Bargari incidents. The families of victims are looking for justice and relief but so far no result.”

Sekhwan said, “The soul of Aurengzeb has got hold of both Badals and Majithia so they are doing anti-Sikh acts and deeds. Badals are disgracing the honour and respect of holy gurdwaras.”

He added: “Our party will have full concern with gurudwaras and religious activities. All sects including muslims, Hindus, Christians and Dalits will be given adequate representation and Deputy CM will be selected from SC/OBC caste at time our party comes to power….Sikhs residing in foreign countries will also be given sufficient membership and leadership in newly formed Shiromani Akali Dal (Taksali) so that the glory of Sikh religion may spread all over the world.”

Later talking to media, Brahmpura said that party’s doors were open for all like-minded leaders of Punjab.

“We will like all those to join us who want to revive SAD that was founded in 1920 and damaged by Badals,” he said, adding that the party has yet to decide on contesting 2019 Lok Sabha polls.