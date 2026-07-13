With 500 bikes and cars in tow, Punjab farmers protest US trade deal

Thousands of farmers under the banner of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Rajewal) took out a bike and car rally on Monday, stretching from Nature Park in Mohali’s Phase-8 to the Sector-34 Exhibition Ground in Chandigarh. The rally saw participation from all 23 districts of Punjab and aimed at pressing the government on long-pending demands that have been left unattended for years.

The parade comprised over 500 motorcycles, cars, and jeeps. During the rally, the Chandigarh and Mohali police enforced tight security, diverting traffic in several major areas. Some schools also declared a holiday as a precautionary measure.

The parade comprised over 500 motorcycles, cars, and jeeps. (Express Photo by Jasbir Malhi) The parade comprised over 500 motorcycles, cars, and jeeps. (Express Photo by Jasbir Malhi)

‘Free Trade Deal will sink Indian farming’

Addressing the rally, BKU (Rajewal) president Balbir Singh Rajewal said, “Our single biggest demand today is the outright rejection of the proposed India-US Free Trade Agreement. If this deal goes through, India’s small and marginal farmers will simply not be able to compete with their heavily subsidised counterparts in America and other nations. Our agriculture dairy, poultry, and every allied sector will be decimated.”