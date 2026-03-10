BJP Shimla MP raises issue of repeated natural disasters in Lok Sabha

Kashyap sought details about the steps the Centre is taking to tackle such disasters using modern technology and specialised disaster management mechanisms. (Photo Credit: Instagram/Suresh Kashyap/ Image enhanced using AI)

The BJP MP from Shimla in the Parliament on Tuesday raised the issue of increasing natural disasters in Himachal Pradesh and also highlighted the growing vulnerability of hill regions, particularly Shimla and other mountainous areas.

Suresh Kashyap talked about the rise in heavy rainfall, urban flooding, landslides and cloudbursts during the 2025 monsoon and pre-monsoon seasons. He sought details about the steps the Centre is taking to tackle such disasters using modern technology and specialised disaster management mechanisms.

Responding to the query, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai informed the House that the government is using artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced technology to strengthen the country’s disaster management system.