BJP Shimla MP raises issue of repeated natural disasters in Lok Sabha

The BJP MP from Shimla in the Parliament on Tuesday raised the issue of increasing natural disasters in Himachal Pradesh and also highlighted the growing vulnerability of hill regions, particularly Shimla and other mountainous areas.
Suresh Kashyap talked about the rise in heavy rainfall, urban flooding, landslides and cloudbursts during the 2025 monsoon and pre-monsoon seasons. He sought details about the steps the Centre is taking to tackle such disasters using modern technology and specialised disaster management mechanisms.
Responding to the query, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai informed the House that the government is using artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced technology to strengthen the country’s disaster management system.
Rai said amendments to the Disaster Management Act, 2005, have provisions enabling the states to establish Urban Disaster Management Authorities (UDMA) in capitals and municipal corporations to deal with urban disasters like floods and landslides.
The minister also said under the Disaster Management (Amendment) Act, 2025, the authorities are developing a national disaster database to compile real-time data on disasters, risk assessments and mitigation plans.
He also said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) is now capable of issuing reliable weather forecasts up to seven days in advance. Under the Mission Mausam initiative, AI-based simulation systems are being developed to assess weather conditions and potential disasters ahead of time.
According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, Rs 4,576.7 crore has been approved from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) for various states during 2025-26 to support relief, rehabilitation and reconstruction efforts.