Executive committee meeting BJP looks to deepen SC outreach ahead of 2027 Punjab elections

The BJP is looking to deepen its outreach among Scheduled Castes (SCs) in Punjab ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections, with a day-long meeting of its state executive committee in Sangrur focusing on creating awareness about the central government’s welfare schemes and ensuring that beneficiaries avail them.

Accusing the AAP government of failing on multiple fronts, the party prepared a chargesheet against it over issues ranging from drug abuse to gangsterism.

Chaired by Kewal Singh Dhillon, it was the first state executive committee meeting since he took charge as the Punjab BJP president, which focused on strengthening the organisation, finalising its future political strategy and intensifying its campaign against the “failures of the AAP government”.