scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 14, 2022

Birdwatch: Little cormorants, perennial residents of Chandigarh found near water bodies

Usually spotted alone on trees, little cormorants tend to forage in small, loose groups, feasting mainly on small fish found in waters that are less than a metre deep.

Bird WatchLike other members of the cormorant family, the little cormorants too love to spread their wings and flap about in the water.

The little cormorant, a member of the cormorant family of seabirds, is an all-season bird categorised as a very common resident bird in Chandigarh. Always found near lakes, rivers and marshes in abundant numbers, the bird is identical to other cormorants with its steep forehead and whitish chin during the non-breeding season.

With an overall size of 50 cm, male and female little cormorants look quite alike. The entire body is black during the breeding season – from September to February, depending on the rain – but the plumage is brownish in colour. In the non-breeding season, however, the bird’s throat develops a small whitish patch.

Usually found alone on trees near water bodies, little cormorants tend to forage mainly in small, loose groups, feasting on small fish found in waters that are less than a metre deep. Sukhna Lake, Dhans Lake, Ghaggar river, Kaushalya Dam, the Mote Majra pond and almost all ponds in the Inter-State Chandigarh Region (ISCR) are perfect sites for observing this bird, which is one of the species marked to be of least concern as per the International Union for Conservation Nature (IUCN).

Like other members of the cormorant family, the little cormorants too love to spread their wings and flap about in the water. In winter, they stay motionless while spreading their wings out. Probably the best time to capture this bird on camera is when it perches on a piece of wood placed by the forest department in the middle of a water body or at the edges.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Cheetah mitras’ to watch towers, Kuno ready to host African guestsPremium
‘Cheetah mitras’ to watch towers, Kuno ready to host African guests
‘Foreign agents’ went undetected till flagged by someone outside: ZatkoPremium
‘Foreign agents’ went undetected till flagged by someone outside: Zatko
As Vedanta-Foxconn picks Gujarat, blame game in MaharashtraPremium
As Vedanta-Foxconn picks Gujarat, blame game in Maharashtra
CRISPR: A technology beginning to deliver on the near unlimited potential...Premium
CRISPR: A technology beginning to deliver on the near unlimited potential...

First published on: 14-09-2022 at 12:04:14 pm
Next Story

Why you should not decide when to get on or off the diabetes medicines?

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

Hindi’s century-long struggle to be recognised over a more powerful Urdu
Hindi Diwas

Hindi’s century-long struggle to be recognised over a more powerful Urdu

Premium
9 dead, 27 injured as bus plunges into gorge in J&K's Poonch

9 dead, 27 injured as bus plunges into gorge in J&K's Poonch

4 sadhus beaten up on suspicion of being child-lifters in Sangli
In Maharashtra

4 sadhus beaten up on suspicion of being child-lifters in Sangli

Babar Azam’s cover drive now part of Pak textbooks to teach kinetic energy

Babar Azam’s cover drive now part of Pak textbooks to teach kinetic energy

Sensex in the red, investors' wealth tumbles Rs 2.21 lakh cr in early trade

Sensex in the red, investors' wealth tumbles Rs 2.21 lakh cr in early trade

Pilot the rallying cry in Gujjar ire for Congress, BJP sees an opening
Political Pulse

Pilot the rallying cry in Gujjar ire for Congress, BJP sees an opening

Casket of Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Buckingham Palace

Casket of Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Buckingham Palace

S Korea fines Google, Meta over accusations of privacy law violations

S Korea fines Google, Meta over accusations of privacy law violations

‘Cheetah mitras’ to watch towers, Kuno ready to host African guests
Madhya Pradesh

‘Cheetah mitras’ to watch towers, Kuno ready to host African guests

Premium
Whistleblower: China, India had agents working for Twitter

Whistleblower: China, India had agents working for Twitter

Ayan Mukerji on spin-off of Shah Rukh's character: 'We're thinking of origins story'
After Brahmastra: Part One

Ayan Mukerji on spin-off of Shah Rukh's character: 'We're thinking of origins story'

Beginning to deliver on near unlimited potential to improve quality of life
The CRISPR technology

Beginning to deliver on near unlimited potential to improve quality of life

Premium

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 14: Latest News
Advertisement