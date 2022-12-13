Birdwatch: Black redstart, a common winter visitor to Chandigarh

Black redstart is a common bird and a winter visitor to Chandigarh. It is 13 to 14.5 cm in length and 12 to 20 gm in weight, similar to the common redstart. The male and female have different features.

The bird comes to the Chandigarh region from the upper Himalayas in winter to avoid the harsh weather of the mountains. Besides the Chandigarh region, the bird is also found in abundance in other lower areas, cultivation areas up to Ambala, Yamunanagar, Kaithal, Ropar, Patiala and so on.

The adult male is dark grey to black on the upper parts and with a black breast; the lower rump and tail are orange-red, with the two central tail feathers dark red-brown. The belly and undertail are either blackish-grey.

The female is grey (western subspecies) to grey-brown (eastern subspecies), except for the orange-red lower rump and tail, greyer than the common redstart; at any age, the grey axillaries and underwing coverts are also distinctive (in the common redstart these are buff to orange-red).

I captured a female black redstart at my native village near Ambala last month on a bright sunny morning. The female was sitting on a tree which was recently pruned.

The breeding starts in mid-April. The nest is built by the female and is typically placed in a crevice or hole in a rock or a wall or on a ledge of a building.

The nest consists of a loose cup of grass and stems and is lined with hair, wool and feathers. The eggs are laid daily. The clutch consists of four to six eggs that are usually white but can also be pale blue.