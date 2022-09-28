Bhagat Singh Birth Anniversary: Punjab CM announces to set up Chair at GNDU to keep his ideology alive

After paying tribute to freedom fighter Bhagat Singh on his 115th birth anniversary at his ancestral village Khatkar Kalan in Nawanshahr district Wednesday, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann announced to establish the ‘Shaheed-E-Azam Bhagat Singh chair’ at Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU), Amritsar, to keep his ideology alive.

Mann also visited the house of the freedom fighter’s ancestors and called upon the youth to draw inspiration from his ideas and build a country of his dream.

ਸੱਚੀਆਂ ਨੀਅਤਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਮੁਰਾਦਾਂ ਨੇ…ਸ਼ਹੀਦਾਂ ਦੀ ਧਰਤੀ ਤੋਂ ਸਹੁੰ ਚੁੱਕੀ ਸੀ…ਅੱਜ ਆਪਣੇ ਕੌਮਾਂਤਰੀ ਹਵਾਈ ਅੱਡੇ ਦਾ ਨਾਮ ਸ਼ਹੀਦ ਭਗਤ ਸਿੰਘ ਦੇ ਨਾਮ ‘ਤੇ ਰੱਖਿਆ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ… ਸ਼ਹੀਦ ਭਗਤ ਸਿੰਘ ‘ਤੇ Research ਲਈ ਗੁਰੂ ਨਾਨਕ ਦੇਵ ਯੂਨੀਵਰਸਿਟੀ, ਅੰਮ੍ਰਿਤਸਰ ‘ਚ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਤਰਫੋਂ ਇੱਕ Chair ਵੀ ਸਥਾਪਿਤ ਕਰਾਂਗੇ…1/2 pic.twitter.com/brFgP07lXx — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) September 28, 2022

He also asked the youth to take a pledge on his birth anniversary that they will not leave their country and will work hard here to make the country the best.

He came down heavily on the Opposition parties and said they are looting their own country even more than what the British had done.

The Punjab CM also took a pledge before addressing the gathering at the state-level function. The pledge reads, “I take the pledge on the Birth Anniversary of Shaheed Bhagat Singh that I will follow the path shown by Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev. I will work with full determination to fulfil the dreams of the martyrs by working for the welfare of the people in general and downtrodden in particular and to make Punjab again a Rangla Punjab (Prosperous Punjab)”

“…the ideology of Shaheed will be kept alive forever where PHDs and research works will be taken up. To make the new generation aware of his ideas, we need to convey his thoughts in their ways by making movies, dramas, choreographies, serials etc and it will keep his philosophy alive forever,” the CM said, adding that we usually see the statute of shared Bhagat Singh with a pistol in his hand but in actual, he was a voracious reader who used to study a lot.

He also announced to revive the Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh State Youth Award which was suspended some years back. A total of 46 youths from the state between 15 and 35 years of age will be given this award. In this award, a cash amount of Rs 51,000, a medal, a scroll, a blazer and a certificate will be awarded. The youths will be given this award on the occasion of Shaheed Bhagat Singh’s Martyrdom Day, March 23. The award was started in 1985. For this award, youth welfare activities, NCC, NSS, social services, cultural activities, sports, tracking, national unity, blood donation, awareness against drugs, scholastic merit, heroic deeds, scouts and guides activities would be the criterion.

He also said that his government has not announced any school holiday on Wednesday and instructed the school officials to conduct activities related to Bhagat Singh’s life and ideology so that “values can be inculcated among our children from the school level itself”.

Mann said he has suggested the Parliament to confer Bharat Ratna on those who will increase the respect of the award, like Bhagat Singh.

Meanwhile, the State Council for Education Research and Training (SCERT) office, Chandigarh, issued instructions to all school principals across the state that a state-level function would be organised at Khatkar Kalan and the live telecast of this programme will be made available on several channels on social media platforms.

The letter further says that a pledge will be taken during the programme and the school authorities and students can also take the pledge while watching the live programme in their respective schools.

Hard time for commuters

Due to the Chief Minister’s programme, Punjab Police had to block the main state highway from Behram to Khatkar Kalan and also from Chandigarh side to Khatkar Kalan because of which commuters on the busy highway had to take diversions through the link roads and face harassment.