Behbal Kalan firing anniversary: Govt failed to provide justice, says victim’s son, urges Sikh groups to gather at Bargari

Five years after two Sikh men were killed in police firing at Behbal Kalan, their families say they have lost their faith in the government to get them justice and are going to “take matters into their own hands”.

Krishna Bhagwan Singh and Gurjit Singh were killed after police allegedly opened fire at a crowd protesting against desecration of the Guru Granth Sahib near Behbal Kalan village of Kotkapura on October 14, 2015, when the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) was in power in the state.

For the past few days, Krishna’s son Sukhraj Singh has been visiting Sikh bodies urging them to gather at Bargari in Kotkapura to observe the fourth death anniversary of the firing victims.

“It will be the fourth death anniversary on October 14. I have been giving a call to all Sikh bodies to reach Bargari. We need to take a decision on justice. The government has failed to provide us justice. Now it is time to take matters in our own hands,” said Sukhraj when he was at the office of the Dal Khalsa in Amritsar on Wednesday to invite them for the anniversary.

After coming to power in 2017, Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amrinder Singh had formed the Justice Ranjit Singh Commission to probe the Kotkapura and Behbal Kalan firings. A Special Investigations Team was also set up. The SIT had filed a chargesheet earlier this year and is expected to file one more chargesheet in the coming days. Sukhraj Singh said, “Everyone knows what is happening. It is clear now that the Punjab chief minister does not want to give us justice. The hands of SIT officers are tied. Nothing is going to happen. Justice is not only denied but also sabotaged.”

He further said, “I want the Sikh panth to take the issue in its own hands. We need to do something.”

In the past, Congress government representatives had visited both families. However, Sukhraj is now seeking help from parties like the Dal Khalsa.

The Sikh Youth of Punjab (SYP), the youth wing of the Dal Khalsa, have given a call to masses to reach Bargari on October 14 to pay tributes to both the victims.

SYP president Paramjit Singh Mand said that an Ardas would be performed by Sikh organisations led by SAD (Amritsar) at the firing spot.

“Self-contradictory statements and U-turns by Amarinder and Sukhbir on the first CBI closure report and then re-opening of the Bargarhi probe was nothing but absurd and disgusting. Both have played with the justice system and emotions of Sikhs,” said Mand.

Meanwhile, reacting to media reports based on interrogation of arrested youths that have claimed that the sacrilege case has radicalised and forced them to pick up arms to avenge the desecration, Dal Khalsa leader Kanwar Pal Singh said the political establishment should not play with or subvert the justice system for their gain.