Batch of anaesthetic removed from UT pharmacies after deaths at PGI

The Health Department, UT, Chandigarh has been approached by a high-level committee of PGI doctors for testing of Propofol, an anaesthetic, given to patients before surgery. A few deaths of patients were reported in one day at the institute. According to sources, these patients underwent surgery and were sedated with Propofal, and the untoward reaction initiated this step of testing the drug.

On September 1, a matter regarding unexplained hypotension (low BP) in the intra-operative period (during operation) with anuria (decrease in urine output) and/or jaundice in the postoperative period in a few patients over the past few days at the PGI, was brought to the notice of Medical Superintendent by two department heads.

An urgent meeting was convened which was duly attended by senior faculty members from multiple departments. Taking a serious view of the situation, a high-level committee was constituted by the Director, PGI, under the chairmanship of Prof S K Gupta, head, of the Department of Neurosurgery, to investigate these untoward incidents.

The Drug Controller, UT, and Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), Baddi, have also been duly informed to examine and fact-find the case and their reports are also awaited. The PGI committee has already met twice and their final report is awaited. According to PGI, based on the inferences of the awaited reports from all quarters, appropriate action will be taken.

According to Dr Suman Singh, a joint team of Drug Inspectors of UT Chandigarh and the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) have taken samples from the pharmacy in the main Emergency of the institute and the same have been sent for testing and the reports will be available only after two weeks. All four available injections of the particular batch have been removed from the pharmacy. The distributor in Panchkula has also been contacted to ensure that injections of the particular batch are not sold/used till analysis is completed and according to Dr Singh, no more injections of the particular batch are available with any of the pharmacies in UT Chandigarh. As per the DHS, till the samples are analysed,, and the test reports are confirmed, it will not be possible to say if there is any issue with the particular batch or not and also the actual cause of the deaths.

Chandigarh: With PGIMER’s assistance, Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, accomplished its first case of organ donation and transplantation after its designation as a Retrieval Centre. The family of 20-year-old Shahanwaz reversed the fortunes of four organ failure patients with the transplantation of heart, liver, kidneys, and pancreas. Prof Jasbinder Kaur, Director Principal, GMCH 32, while extending said, “It was very heartening that GMCH 32 and PGI together, enabled the hospital to accomplish its first case of organ transplantation after being designated as Retrieval Centre.” ENS