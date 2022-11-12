Bar Council holds legal seminar for young lawyers at Panjab University

A legal seminar on “Young Lawyers: Transcending Legal Barriers” was organised by the Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh, on Saturday at the law auditorium of Panjab University.

The event saw the presence of some of India’s eminent jurists and personalities like Justice Krishna Murari (Judge of Supreme Court of India), Manohar Lal Khattar (Chief Minister of Haryana), Justice Ravi Shanker Jha (Chief Justice, High Court of Punjab and Haryana), Baldev Raj Mahajan (Senior Advocate and Advocate General of Haryana), and Professor Raj Kumar (Vice Chancellor, Panjab University).

Addressing the seminar on Saturday, Justice Krishna Murari reminisced about his days at Chandigarh when he was the Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court. Talking to the young lawyers present at the occassion, Justice Murari said that advocacy is not a profession but a practice of living with austerity and contentment. “Material things are not the measure of one’s success. What matters is how satisfied you are with your work. There is no shortcut to success. A lawyer can give direction not only to a case but to the whole society, as has been done since time’s immemorial,” he said.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar told the young students that with the passage of time, statutory changes keep happening. Lawyers must adapt to these changes. “The Central government keeps introducing new laws. Some laws are amended from time to time. It is necessary for a young lawyer to have complete knowledge of these and surpass barriers. A good lawyer is the one who thinks about the problems of the society and one who fights for justice. Fight your battles not to win but to get justice,” Khattar said.

Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, Ravi Shanker Jha, while addressing the audience referred to quotes from the Mahabharata and touched upon legal ethics and etiquette. He highlighted the vital importance of dharma, ancient texts and scriptures and how one needs to know the road to the destination before starting their journey.

On Saturday, five different working sessions were conducted at five different academic venues of Panjab University, under various related sub-themes of the seminar. teh event saw the participation of over 2000 final year law students from different parts of the country and more than 500 young advocates.

The chairman of Bar Council Suvir Sidhu, while referring to ‘Sankalp se Siddhi’, underlined the importance of such seminars and how the Bar Council has undertaken the road to progressive development and digitization. He highlighted how the Bar Council has been engaged in lawyers’ welfare activities during Covid-19, and while the council celebrates Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, it also commemorates 60 years of its establishment in 1961.

Lekh Raj Sharma, the chairman of the Legal Education Committee Chandigarh shared his views on legal works in Hindi and Punjabi. He said that it is very important that legal work should be understood by all the people for which regional language should be used at all levels possible.