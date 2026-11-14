Army officer dismissed from service for outraging modesty of colleague

A Summary General Court Martial (SGCM) of the Army has sentenced a Lieutenant to be dismissed from service after holding him guilty of assault with intention of outraging the modesty of a woman officer.

The court martial began at a military station under Army’s 15 Corps in Jammu & Kashmir in August 2026 and the verdict was delivered on November 11. The convicted officer has barely two years in service while the victim officer was freshly commissioned.

The Lieutenant was charged under Section 69 of the Army Act which deals with civil offences committed by military personnel along with Section 74 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).