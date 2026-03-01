‘Anti-Chitta’ campaign: Himachal Police raids 145 locations, seizes drugs, registers 10 cases

The Himachal Pradesh Police on Sunday conducted raids at 145 locations across the state as part of their ‘Anti-Chitta’ Campaign, seized drugs and registered multiple cases under the NDPS and Excise Acts, a police spokesperson said.
During the operation, police seized 406 grams of charas, 19.236 grams of chitta (heroin), 124 grams of poppy husk (chura-post), and 465,100 millilitres of illicit liquor and registered six cases under the NDPS Act and four under the Excise Act.
The spokesperson said the action was taken under the statewide ‘Anti-Chitta’ Campaign to eradicate the drug menace and achieve the goal of a “Chitta-Free Himachal”.
The spokesperson synchronised and intelligence-based search and raid operations were conducted simultaneously in all districts by the State Intelligence Department, armed police units and district police teams as part of the campaign.
The spokesperson said drug detection kits were used during the searches, and proper videography of the entire process — from search and seizure to arrests — was ensured. All actions were undertaken in compliance with the provisions of the NDPS Act, BNSS, Arms Act and other applicable laws, the spokesperson added.
Meanwhile, the Himachal Police reiterated the state government and the police department’s commitment to pursuing the campaign in a comprehensive, scientific and zero-tolerance manner. Citizens, particularly the youth, have been urged to report any drug-related activity to the emergency helpline 112 or the nearest police station, the spokesperson said, adding the identity of informants will strictly be kept confidential.
Police said the intensified drive begun yielding positive results across the state.