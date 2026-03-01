‘Anti-Chitta’ campaign: Himachal Police raids 145 locations, seizes drugs, registers 10 cases

The spokesperson said the action was taken under the statewide 'Anti-Chitta' Campaign to eradicate the drug menace and achieve the goal of a “Chitta-Free Himachal”. (Express File Photo)

The Himachal Pradesh Police on Sunday conducted raids at 145 locations across the state as part of their ‘Anti-Chitta’ Campaign, seized drugs and registered multiple cases under the NDPS and Excise Acts, a police spokesperson said.

During the operation, police seized 406 grams of charas, 19.236 grams of chitta (heroin), 124 grams of poppy husk (chura-post), and 465,100 millilitres of illicit liquor and registered six cases under the NDPS Act and four under the Excise Act.

Goal of “Chitta-Free Himachal”

The spokesperson said the action was taken under the statewide ‘Anti-Chitta’ Campaign to eradicate the drug menace and achieve the goal of a “Chitta-Free Himachal”.

The spokesperson synchronised and intelligence-based search and raid operations were conducted simultaneously in all districts by the State Intelligence Department, armed police units and district police teams as part of the campaign.