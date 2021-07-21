Chandigarh: Anil Vij indicates government may not withdraw sedition charges against Sirsa farmers

"The police action was justified and the sedition charges will not dropped by the state government" said Anil vij

Haryana’s home minister, Anil Vij, on Tuesday, indicated that the state government was not going to withdraw the sedition charge levelled against more than 100 farmers in Sirsa for protesting against Vidhan Sabha’s Deputy Speaker Ranbir Gangwa on July 11.

While farmers have been protesting in Sirsa against the police action, and have been pressing for the release of five men who were arrested in the case, as well as withdrawal of sedition charges from the FIR registered, Vij, Tuesday, said that the police’s action was justified.

Talking to media persons at his residence and while responding to a query that even leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, has objected to sedition charges against farmers, Vij said, “Whenever a section is levelled [in the FIR], it is done after taking legal opinion; and the section [of sedition] was imposed after taking legal opinion only”.

Responding to another query pertaining to HPCC chief Kumari Selja demanding a thorough probe into the alleged misappropriation of funds meant for upgrading civil infrastructure across the state, Vij said, “She could come up with specifics, we shall get it inquired into”.