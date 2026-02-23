Angry workers pelt stones at security forces at Panipat oil refinery after altercation

Tensions escalated sharply around 1 pm when a verbal exchange between some workers and CISF personnel on security duty turned confrontational at a Panipat refinery. (Express Photo/Enhanced using Gemini)

A large-scale protest by labourers at a refinery in Haryana’s Panipat turned volatile on Monday after a heated altercation between contract workers and personnel of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) escalated into stone-pelting, leaving the site tense for nearly an hour and a half before the police intervened to stabilise the situation.

The unrest comes amid ongoing construction activity inside the refinery complex, where multiple projects are underway, and an estimated 35,000 to 40,000 workers are engaged through various contractors across different sites.

Workers had earlier announced a coordinated protest over a series of long-pending demands and assembled near Gate No. 4 around 9.30 am, staging a sit-in demonstration. Officials’ attempts to persuade them to disperse failed, and the standoff continued through the day.