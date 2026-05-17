Patiala woman’s wordless, accordion book celebrating Indian rooftops wins top honour in London

Anantjeet Kaur, an illustrator and author from Patiala, Punjab, has won the prestigious Batsford Prize 2026 in the book illustration category, becoming the first Indian to receive this recognition.

The announcement was made recently at the Batsford Gallery in East London.

Anantjeet, currently pursuing an MA in Children’s Book Illustration at the Cambridge School of Art, won the prize for her accordion book “Terrace Tales- A Celebration of Indian Rooftops”. The work was described by the judges as a work that “captures the quiet rhythms of community life on the rooftop terraces of India”.

Traditionally, an accordion book refers to a book made from a continuous sheet of paper folded back and forth in a zigzag pattern just like an accordion musical instrument. Anantjeet’s book is on similar patterns with life on rooftops in Indian households described using illustrations via paper-folding.