Amid fund crunch: Punjab Finance Minister allays fears of govt staff — ‘Salaries will be paid’

Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal on Thursday said that the state will have no difficulty in paying salary and pension to its employees despite the state government reeling under a fiscal crunch owing to non-payment of GST compensation to the tune of Rs 4100 crore by the Centre.

Punjab has a fat salary bill of about Rs 2,000 crore every month. But state’s own resources would be able to help the government sail through as far as salary and pensions are concerned.

Allaying the concerns of the employees that the salaries may be delayed as bills worth Rs 5,000 crore have piled up in treasury, Manpreet Badal said, “There will be no problem as far as salaries are concerned. We will be able to pay the employees. We will also be able to service the debt. The issue is that we cannot undertake development project unless Centre pays us compensation for GST.”

“If a state is not able to spend money on infrastructure, it leaves a bad taste. Non-payment of GST compensation affects our day to day functioning,” he added.

He said despite taking up the issue with Centre, the state had not heard anything from the Union government.

“Our Rs 4100 crore is pending. Also, we have our share of Rs 850 crore on account of state’s share of central taxes which is pending. It is wrong what they are doing. We have handed our fiscal sovereignty to them. They can print money. They can generate loans.”

Meanwhile, the review meeting on finances to be headed by the Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday was postponed. It would be held on Monday, after the Cabinet meeting.

Badal said, “We have to think of a solution. We have to be ready with Plan B. We will review our resources and expenditure in the meeting. If nothing else, then we will have to take a legal recourse.”

Meanwhile, PPCC chief Sunil Kumar Jakhar said that the Union government should stop giving step-motherly treatment and demanded immediate release of GST share to the state.

Jakhar said that the Modi government was acting contrary to the basic spirit and ethics of the country’s federal structure. The state Congress chief said that due to the Central govt’s decision of demonetisation, the imposition of faulty GST and wrong economic policies, there has been a recession in every sector across the country. “Due to this GST collections in the states had declined sharply. Punjab’s GST collection nosedived by 44 per cent. It was not just the problem of Punjab, all the states are in distress. GST collection was reduced by 40 per cent in Himachal Pradesh and 24 per cent in Haryana too,” Jakhar added.

