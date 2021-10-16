Ambala railway division collects over Rs 12 crore fine from unauthorized passengers

Fines amounting to Rs 12.40 crore were collected from 2.15 lakh unauthorized passengers in the Ambala railway division in the last six months.

Railway officials said that besides 2.15 lakh unauthorized passengers, 3,805 passengers were caught for not booking their luggage as per the rules.

The divisional railway manager (DRM) of Ambala, Gurinder Mohan Singh, said, “Rs 12.40 crore fine was collected between April and September 30 this year. We have also apprehended 2,365 passengers for not wearing face masks, and 1,353 cases of smoking and littering were recorded till September 30. Each violator was fined Rs 500.”

He added, “Despite the unforeseen circumstances arising out of the Covid-19 pandemic, stringent checking drives were carried out by the Ambala Division. We wanted to ensure that passengers who booked tickets and luggage properly experienced a hassle-free commute.”

Nearly 70 checking staff were deployed during the drives.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Hari Mohan said that continuous efforts of senior supervisors and hard work of dedicated and diligent checking staff have resulted in more people being nabbed for breaking the rules.