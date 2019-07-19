Ambala: Gang of thieves takes away ATM kiosk

Written by Suman Bhatnagar

A GANG of thieves uprooted an ATM installed on the main road of Motinagar, Ambala City on Thursday morning and took away the available cash along with the machine. The kiosk belonged to Axis Bank.

S P Ambala, Abhishek Jorwal said that the ATM contained cash worth Rs 3.60 lakhs. According to information, a security guard was deployed by the bank but was not present on the spot. The matter was reported to the bank in the morning by a man who had gone there to withdraw cash and found the ATM missing. After getting the information, bank officials and police reached at the site. A forensic team was also summoned to the site.

CCTV cameras were found to be intact at the kiosk and the police is collecting footage to take investigations further. However, there has been no clue on the thieves so far, said the police. Abhishek Jorwal added that all banks have been directed to deploy security guards at their ATMs.