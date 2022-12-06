scorecardresearch
Amarinder Singh, Sunil Jakhar among 17-member Punjab BJP core committee

Former Congress leaders Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi and Fatehjang Singh Bajwa are also part of the 17-member core committee reconstituted by Punjab BJP president Ashwani Sharma.

Captain Amarinder Singh (file)

Former Congress leaders Captain Amarinder Singh, Sunil Jakhar, Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi and Fatehjang Singh Bajwa are among the 17-member core committee reconstituted by Punjab BJP president Ashwani Sharma in consultation with national president J P Nadda.

The other members of the core committee are Ashwani Sharma, Som Parkash, Avinash Rai Khanna, Sarabjit Singh Virk, Manoranjan Kalia, Rajinder Bhandari, Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina, Jaswinder Dhillon, Vijay Sampla, Manthri Srinivasullu, Shwait Malik, Tikshan Sud and Subhash Sharma.

The party’s national vice-president Saudan Singh, national general secretary Tarun Chugh, parliamentary board member Iqbal Singh Lalpura, state incharge Vijay Rupani, state co-incharge Narender Raina and all state general secretaries will be special invitees in the core committee.

The state BJP also formed a nine-member finance committee comprising Manoranjan Kalia, Jakhar, Sud, Arvind Khanna, Sarabjeet Singh Makkar, Saroop Chand Singla, Praveen Bansal, Sanjeev Khanna and Gurdev Sharma.

On Saturday, the BJP announced new office-bearers of the Punjab unit, including half a dozen prominent leaders who quit Congress to join it. Amarinder Singh’s daughter Jai Inder Kaur, Raj Kumar Verka, Kewal Singh Dhillon, Fatehjang Singh Bajwa and Arvind Khanna, who all had quit the Congress to join the BJP, were among the eleven state vice-presidents.

Another former Congress leader Gurpreet Singh Kangar, who had also joined the BJP, was appointed as the state general secretary.

First published on: 06-12-2022 at 03:19:44 pm
