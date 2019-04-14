Allegations of influence: Probe against Haryana minister transferred to DCP

Observing that allegations against Haryana minister Rao Narbir Singh of influencing the ongoing probe into his academic qualification appear to have some substance, a court in Gurgaon has directed that an officer not below the rank of DCP will probe the complaint that he provided misleading information to the Election Commission in his nomination papers for assembly elections.

“It appears that the allegations of the complainant regarding exercise of influence by the accused might have some substance. The allegations are serious in nature and the accused is a person of high repute and influence,” a Judicial Magistrate First Class said in the order passed on April 9.

Directing the Commissioner of Police, Gurgaon to depute an investigating officer not below the rank of the DCP to carry out further investigation in the criminal complaint filed against him by RTI activist Harinder Dhingra, the court further directed the SHO of the Shivaji Nagar Police Station to hand over the case documents to the new investigating officer.

The court asked the Commissioner of Police, Gurugram to submit the compliance report as well as investigation report by the newly IO on April 29.

The complainant has alleged that Singh, an MLA from Badshahpur, filed misleading and contradictory affidavits about his educational degrees and certificates in 2005 and 2014 state assembly elections at the time of filing of nomination papers. Dhingra has claimed that he is in possession of the documents which show that the educational institutions where from the minister has claimed to have graduated do not exist.

“…In case of nomination filed from Jatusana (Rewari) constituency (in 2005), the educational qualification shown by him was graduate from “Hindi Vishavidalay, Hindi Sahitya Sammelan, Prayag” in 1986 and in affidavit tenderd for election to Badshahpur constituency, the accused has shown the education qualification as graduate from “Hindi Vishavidalya, Allahabad” in 1987. The complainant, through RTI, was informed that there is no university having name as ‘Hindi Vishavidalya Allahabad…,” the complaint reads, adding the courts have already held the degrees or diploma certificates of Hindi Sahitya Sammelan Prayag as fraudulent.

The EC earlier had informed Dhingra that he may approach the court for action under Section 125A of the Representation of Peoples Act, 1951.

On April 9, the investigation officer in the case told the court that Singh was issued a notice on April 2 for joining the investigation but he has failed to do so. A notice has also been issued to the Haryana Chief Electoral Officer on April 1 but no record has been received by them, the IO added.

While the SHO sought more time to carry out further investigations, Dhingra argued before the court that the accused is a sitting MLA as well as minister and was intentionally not co-operating with the investigating officer. Under Section 302 CrPC, the court on March 5 had directed the SHO for enquiry but no report was submitted in pursuance to the order. The complaint case in the Gurgaon court is pending since January this year.