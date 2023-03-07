State BJP chief writes to CM, seeks all-party meet

Citing the ‘deteriorating law and order situation in Punjab’, Punjab BJP president Ashwani Sharma on Monday wrote a letter to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann seeking an all-party meeting to discuss the same.

In the letter, Sharma stated that “The panic prevailed among the public of Punjab over the increasing incidence of murders, kidnappings and the demands for ransom, and the resultant murders of the victims in the event of non-payment of ransom, besides instances of loot under the nose of the police and capturing of police stations.”

Sharma reminded Mann that “being the CM it is his duty to ensure law and order and peace in the state”. He noted, “Incidents of murders, dacoities, extortion, and loot are being reported in large numbers daily in Punjab for the past many months. Famous singer Sidhu Moosewala, Kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambiyaan, Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri, a cloth merchant from Nakodar, besides hundreds of other Punjabis, who have lost their lives, a case in point. Gangsters are fighting deadly battles in jails. The circumstances are so bad that the offices of the Punjab Police and the GRP are also being attacked. Divisive forces are raising their heads in the state. Incidents of writing separatist slogans publicly, and delivering hate speeches are also being reported. As a Chief Minister and Home Minister your silence is very painful and raises several questions. Why should the people of the state suffer for this?”

Sharma wrote, “Mann sahib, you have witnessed the dark days of Punjab. Today again you can be seen taking Punjab towards the same dark period. The incident of capturing of Ajnala police station in Amritsar district has not only left the Punjabis worried, but also the entire country on the whole. The attack on the police station and injuries sustained by police officers and cops are highly condemnable. ”