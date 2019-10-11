Akansh Sen Murder Case: Defence concludes arguments, hearing scheduled for October 15

The final arguments of defence in the murder of Akansh Sen, concluded Thursday in the Court of Additional District and Sessions Judge, Rajeev Goyal. The matter is now fixed for hearing October 15.

In the arguments by the defence counsel of Harmehtab Farid today, judgments relating to similar cases wherein the accused have been acquitted, were cited.

Over the judgments cited previously by the prosecution mentioning that the accused have been held guilty in similar cases, the defense argued that all those judgments cited by the prosecution had major injuries on victim, while Sen had no major injuries.

The counsel argued that the BMW car which has been made the part of the case, had no blood stains of victim Akansh Sen, which is evident from the report of the CFSL experts submitted in court. The counsel added that if a BMW car comes at a speed of 70 kilometer per hour and hits a man of 95 kg man, it would result in some fractures, but the medical reports did not show any such injuries. Sen’s body also did not have any crush or tyre marks. The defence also argued that Sen was not hit by the alleged BMW car and was neither run over even “once”, rather he died due to other reasons and circumstances.

The defence added that the FIR against Harmehtab by the Chandigarh Police was manipulated and had false content to implicate Harmehtab in the case. The defence further argued that the incident took place at 5.30 am on February 9, 2017, however the FIR was registered at 3.30 pm, and was submitted to the Magistrate on February 13, thus arguing that the FIR was manipulated. Thus, arguing for the final time, the defence pleaded that Harmehtab Farid should be acquitted.