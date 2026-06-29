At Akal Takht hearing, AAP MLAs admit they hadn’t read Bill fully; Speaker watches from sidelines

As the Jathedar questions legislators clause by clause, Congress and Opposition attack the government’s handling of the anti-sacrilege law; Akal Takht gives Punjab a month to amend the Act

Written by: Kamaldeep Singh Brar
5 min readAmritsarJun 29, 2026 03:13 PM IST
Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia, centre, during the hearing of AAP MLAs in connection with the Jagat Jyot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act, 2026, at the Secretariat of Sri Akal Takht Sahib, in Amritsar, Punjab, Monday, June 29. (PTI Photo)Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia, centre, during the hearing of AAP MLAs in connection with the Jagat Jyot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act, 2026, at the Secretariat of Sri Akal Takht Sahib, in Amritsar, Punjab, Monday, June 29. (PTI Photo)
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The Akal Takht’s hearing on the Jagat Jyot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act, 2026, on Monday unfolded as a tense but controlled exchange of questions, clarifications and political self-defence, with Sikh MLAs and ministers facing the Takht over a law that several admitted they had not fully read before its passage.

Punjab Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan remained present throughout the proceedings, frequently consulting those on the dais. He watched as Congress MLAs made speeches they said they had not been allowed to deliver in the Assembly during the debate on the legislation.

The meeting was jointly presided over by Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargajj, Takht Damdama Sahib Jathedar Giani Tek Singh, Granthi Giani Baljeet Singh, Giani Keval Singh and Giani Mangal Singh. However, it was Gargajj who led the questioning.

The proceedings began with video clips of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s earlier statements on sacrilege being played on a projector, including his remark that custodians of mentally challenged persons accused of sacrilege should face prosecution if they failed to keep them under supervision.

The Chief Minister was not present as he had earlier been declared “Guru Dokhi” by the Akal Takht over a viral video.

Also Read | Can Bhagwant Mann’s anti-sacrilege law be used against him?

One of the first flashpoints came when the Jathedar asked AAP ministers and MLAs whether the controversial “custodian” provision actually formed part of the Act. None could answer immediately. AAP MLAs Kulwant Singh and Jagrup Singh admitted they had not read the Bill in full before approving it in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha, while others said they had received the draft only shortly before it was tabled.

Sensing the government’s discomfort, AAP MLA Inderbir Singh Nijjar requested that the live telecast of the proceedings be stopped, arguing that the issue was highly sensitive. The Jathedar declined.

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AAP minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian told the Takht that the government’s sole objective was to punish acts of desecration and prevent future incidents. However, the Jathedar continued to question him on specific provisions, particularly the “custodian” clause.

Congress MLA Tripat Rajinder Singh said the Cabinet had approved the Bill on April 11, that it was uploaded to the government’s website late on April 12 and circulated to MLAs on April 13. He said he had sought more time for scrutiny because the legislation was both “important” and “religious”. He also questioned the absence of clarity on the handling of a damaged copy of the Guru Granth Sahib if it became evidence in a criminal case.

Congress MLA Pargat Singh argued that the Assembly had not fully appreciated the implications of the Bill and that such a sensitive religious matter should not have been rushed through like routine legislation.

Manpreet Singh Iyali, now with Shiromani Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De), said the intent behind the law might be sound but cautioned that its provisions should not be open to misuse.

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Shiromani Akali Dal MLA Ganieve Kaur said she had stayed away from the Assembly on the day the Bill was passed because the Akal Takht had earlier advised that the legislation should first be discussed with the Takht and the SGPC. She also said the atmosphere in the Assembly was not respectful towards her.

Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira further sharpened the debate by accusing the government of pushing the legislation through in secrecy and without adequate consultation. He questioned why the SGPC had not been consulted and warned that provisions for a central register of saroops and unique identification numbers could expose private homes and gurdwaras to unnecessary scrutiny.

When AAP ministers Harpal Singh Cheema and Gurmeet Singh Khudian objected to some of his remarks, the exchange grew heated before the Jathedar intervened and directed all participants to maintain decorum.

Towards the end of the meeting, the Jathedar was informed by his staff that several media channels had stopped the live telecast, allegedly on government instructions. He asked the ministers to ensure that the coverage resumed and also requested Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan to immediately make a call to facilitate the restoration of the live broadcast.

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Throughout the proceedings, the Jathedar sought to maintain a cordial atmosphere despite the pointed exchanges. The MLAs eventually raised their hands in support of making further amendments as sought by the Akal Takht. The Jathedar gave the Punjab government one month to incorporate the changes.

He said the purpose of the exercise was not to embarrass anyone but to safeguard the sanctity of the Guru Granth Sahib while addressing concerns relating to religious terminology, custodianship and the Sikh code of conduct.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Kamaldeep Singh Brar
Kamaldeep Singh Brar

Kamaldeep Singh Brar is a Principal Correspondent at The Indian Express, primarily covering Amritsar and the Majha region of Punjab. He is one of the publication's key reporters for stories involving the Akal Takht, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), and the sensitive socio-political issues of the border districts. Core Beats & Specializations Religious & Panthic Affairs: He has deep expertise in the internal workings of the Akal Takht and SGPC, frequently reporting on religious sentences (Tankhah), Panthic politics, and the influence of Sikh institutions. National Security & Crime: His reporting covers cross-border drug smuggling, drone activities from Pakistan, and the activities of radical groups. Regional Politics: He is the primary correspondent for the Majha belt, covering elections and political shifts in Amritsar, Tarn Taran, and Gurdaspur. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His work in late 2025 has been centered on judicial developments, local body elections, and religious controversies: 1. Religious Politics & Akal Takht "Akal Takht pronounces religious sentences against former Jathedar Giani Gurbachan Singh" (Dec 8, 2025): Covering the historic decision to hold the former Jathedar guilty for granting a pardon to Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim in 2015. "YouTube suspends SGPC’s channel for a week over video on 1984 Army action" (Nov 20, 2025): Reporting on the digital friction between global tech platforms and Sikh religious bodies. "As AAP govt grants Amritsar holy tag, a look at its fraught demand" (Nov 28, 2025): An analytical piece on the long-standing demand for declaring Amritsar a "holy city" and its political implications. 2. Crime & National Security "Mostly Khalistanis on Amritpal’s hit list: Punjab govt to High Court" (Dec 16, 2025): Reporting on the state government's claims regarding jailed MP Amritpal Singh orchestrating activity from prison. "Punjab man with links to Pakistan’s ISI handlers killed in encounter" (Nov 20, 2025): Detailing a police operation in Amritsar involving "newly refurbished" firearms likely sent from across the border. "15 schools in Amritsar get bomb threat emails; police launch probe" (Dec 12, 2025): Covering the panic and police response to mass threats against educational institutions. 3. Political Analysis & Elections "AAP wins 12 of 15 zones in SAD stronghold Majitha" (Dec 19, 2025): Highlighting a significant shift in the 2025 rural elections where the Akali Dal lost its grip on a traditional fortress. "Tarn Taran bypoll: woman faces threats after complaining to CM Mann about drug menace" (Nov 9, 2025): A ground report on the personal risks faced by citizens speaking out against the illegal drug trade in border villages. "AAP wins Tarn Taran bypoll, but SAD finds silver lining" (Nov 14, 2025): Analyzing the 2025 assembly by-election results and the surprising performance of Independents backed by radical factions. 4. Human Interest "Two couples and a baby: Punjab drug addiction tragedy has new victims" (Nov 20, 2025): A tragic investigative piece about parents selling an infant to fund their addiction. "Kashmiri women artisans debut at Amritsar’s PITEX" (Dec 8, 2025): A feature on financial independence initiatives for rural women at the Punjab International Trade Expo. Signature Beat Kamaldeep is known for his nuanced understanding of border dynamics. His reporting often highlights the "drug crisis in the underprivileged localities" (like Muradpur in Tarn Taran, Nov 9, 2025), providing a voice to marginalized communities affected by addiction and administrative neglect. X (Twitter): @kamalsbrar ... Read More

 

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