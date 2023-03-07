In Ajnala, Partap Singh Bajwa sees ‘Taliban’, return of dark days of militancy

Leader of opposition Partap Singh Bajwa on Monday equated the Ajnala incident, where self-styled Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh and his supporters “questioned” Amritsar (Rural) Senior Superintendent of Police Satinder Singh after storming Ajnala police station, with the Taliban saying it reminded him of videos as if an American journalist was being “interrogated” by Taliban in Afghanistan by “tying his hands”.

Sounding caution and giving suggestions to “put Punjab on right path” before war of words erupted between him and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Bajwa while speaking on Governor’s Address said that SSP Satinder Singh was surrounded by gun wielding men (supporters of Amritpal) and was “interrogated” and “questioned” in a manner reminiscent of Taliban in Afghanistan.

Bajwa pointed out that SSP Satinder Singh’s father, who was no longer alive, had fought terrorism and contributed significantly in restoring peace in the State.

The Congress MLA from Qadian said the way things were unfolding it reminded him of dark days of terrorism where many families paid a heavy price and that “It appeared to be part II (read sequel) of a Hindi film. Same language, same youth, same way of talking.”

In ostensible reference to Amritpal and his supporters, Bajwa said no one had any issue if ‘Waris Punjab De’ wanted to connect Sikh youth with religion or fight against drugs. “But, if you try to create a fear psychosis by flaunting guns, no one will let this happen,” added Bajwa.

He also said that it was unfortunate that Waris Punjab De activists took Guru Granth Sahib along while storming Ajnala police station and added that “Bargari or Kotkapura like [sacrilege] incident could have occurred”.

Slamming AAP government in Punjab, Bajwa said, “I will not go into this whether it was your government or intelligence’ failure since he had told you about this 24 hours in advance”.

Leader of opposition took a potshot at CM’s remarks that he knows “second by second what was happening in Punjab” by saying “If the CM is not to know this then who is to know this.”

Stating that population of the Sikhs and the Jews was “same”, Bajwa remarked that “Jews faced more prosecution than Sikhs, but they have again come up because they took refuge in knowledge.”

Without naming Amritpal, Bajwa referred to the outfit Waris Punjab De the Khalistani sympathizer heads and said “Instead of showing path of AK 47s to the young children, the Waris Punjab De should give pens in their hands to make them literate”.

The Congress leader while addressing CM Mann said that requisition of Central forces for G20 or festivals like Baisakhi will entail additional expenditure and put burden on State exchequer.