AGTF arrests Ludhiana-based gym owner, 2 others

Punjab Police on Tuesday arrested three people for allegedly facilitating the escape of gangster Deepak Tinu from the custody of Mansa police. The police also recovered a Black Skoda car from their possession.

The arrested have been identified as Kuldeep Singh alias Kohli, Rajveer Singh alias Kazama and Rajinder Singh alias Gora, all residents of Ludhiana.

Kuldeep Singh is a gym owner and was into the business of drugs, said police.

DGP Punjab Gaurav Yadav said that an ongoing investigation revealed that the three accused were close associates of Tinu and they had helped the gangster escape from the police custody, following which the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) and Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Punjab Police arrested them from Ludhiana.

He said the investigations revealed that on October 1, Tinu had directed Kohli to send a woman associate, who helped in Tinu’s escape along with his allies at crime investigation agency, Mansa. Rajveer Singh along with his accomplice identified as Gagandeep Khaira of Ludhiana picked up a woman accomplice from Zirakpur and dropped her off near crime investigation agency, Mansa, along with a bag of clothes provided by Kohli, he said, adding that the police teams are on a manhunt to nab Gagandeep.

The DGP said that accused Kohli has been in touch with Tinu for the last two years when they both were lodged in Kapurthala Jail. Kohli was released on bail in 2021, following which he along with Tinu’s other Haryana-based associates indulged in cross-border drug smuggling, he said.

The four-member SIT headed by Inspector General of Police Patiala range M S Chhina is conducting a day-to-day investigation into this case and all the culprits involved in this crime will be arrested soon, he added.