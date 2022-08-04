After Pathankot chopper crash, pilot’s family wants proper training, equipment in Army Aviation Corps

August 4, 2022 1:24:23 am
A year after they lost their son to a Army helicopter crash in Ranjit Sagar Dam near Pathankot, the family of the young pilot want the Army Aviation Corps to implement training methods to fly sorties over water bodies and to give basic water survival training and equipment to its pilots.
New Delhi-based Harish Joshi said the best tribute to his son, Capt Jayant Joshi, would be that remedial measures are taken so that no other family goes through the pain that they went through.
An Army Aviation Rudra Advanced Light Helicopter had crashed in the dam reservoir on August 3, 2021. The body of one of the pilots, Lt Col AS Batth was found several days later on August 15 while Capt Jayant’s body was found after 75 days on October 17. Speaking to The Indian Express over phone, Harish Joshi, said the family is pained that despite having written to President and Defence Secretary, they have had no satisfactory response from the government. “I wrote to the President seeking action in the matter. My letter was forwarded to the secretary, Ministry of Defence, with instructions that I should be told what has happened. I have received no reply from defence secretary,” Joshi said.
Joshi said he also wrote to the then Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Karamvir Singh, thanking the Navy, especially the recovery team, which located Jayant’s body. “Every member of the Navy team were determined to find the body. While I encountered apathy at times from local Army authorities in Pathankot, the Naval teams were confident and used to tell me, ‘trust us. We will take him out. It may take some time’,” said Joshi, adding that it was because of the Naval team’s efforts that the family could give a send off befitting a soldier to their son.
Subscriber Only Stories
Joshi said the Army Aviation Pilots need to be given the special training required for flying over water. “Flying over water is a very difficult game than flying over land as there is reflection from water which causes errors in judgement of altitude. These pilots did not have that training. They did not have underwater crash survival training or even a life jacket. Navy gives such training and equipment to its helicopter pilots and there is no reason why Army Aviation should not give this training to their pilots,” he said.
The father of Capt Jayant added that the autopsy report of his son’s body confirmed his doubts that his son was alive in water after the crash but he drowned because he did not have a life jacket. “The autopsy report states he died by drowning. He was a geat swimmer and he could have escaped if he had a life jacket as it would have kept him floating. Within half an our rescue boats and choppers had reached the place. He had suffered a thigh bone fracture and a collar bone fracture in the crash. These injuries were survivable of he had safety equipment,” he said.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Kangana Ranaut accuses Aamir Khan of masterminding negativity around Laal Singh Chaddha: 'A Hollywood remake would not have worked anyway'
Women's cricket: India vs Barbados
Why you should read ‘Ninja Missile’ or ‘One China Policy’Premium
Kangana says ‘mastermind’ Aamir ‘curated negativity’ around film
Latest News
Aamir Khan says he regrets not spending much time with Ira, Junaid in the early years: ‘I’m a changed person now’
TVSN Prasad is now Haryana’s addl chief secy home, Anurag Rastogi finance secretary
CWG 2022: Tulika Mann’s judo silver result of sacrifice of single mom Delhi Police ASI
Government hikes sugarcane FRP by Rs 15/quintal for 2022-23 season
Mann cuts down PPSC strength from 10 to 5
Cong’s Kuldeep Bishnoi resigns from Haryana Assembly, to join BJP today
Centre pulls up Punjab for not providing supplementary nutrition in mid-day meals
In Lok Sabha, MPs bat to promote sports, infrastructure to raise level
Horoscope Today, August 4, 2022: Gemini, Aries, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction
Valsad: PM to inaugurate multi-speciality hospital in tribal taluka today
Surat records first death due to swine flu of this year
HC admits Teesta’s bail plea, to hear matter on September 19