After Opp backlash, Punjab Police takes a U-turn, lets ‘jugad rehris’ run for now

The Punjab Police on Saturday evening suspended its drive against the jugad rehris (innovative carts) made up of old motorbikes. This comes after a backlash from the Opposition political parties for banning the use of “jugad rehris”. Those who run these “jugad rehris” also condemned the decision and questioned how they would earn their livelihood.

In a letter dated April 18 to district police chiefs, the Punjab ADGP (Traffic) AS Rai had asked them to launch a special drive against such carts, citing that they could become a cause of accidents. However, in a fresh order, ADGP (traffic) asked district police chiefs to take no action against “jugad rehri” owners till further order.

A senior government functionary, who didn’t wished to be named, said that the decision was being reviewed.

Several people across the state run “jugad rehris” for selling fruit and vegetables, transporting materials such as cement, sand, electronic goods and sometimes passengers too. The letter further read, “Cement, gravel, sand bricks, iron rods and electronic goods are loaded and at times those can turn turtle while negotiating a turn.”

The letter had directed police officers to carry out a special campaign in this regard.

On Saturday, the correspondence by Punjab ADGP (Traffic) directed that “through traffic education cells in respective districts, the common public should be made aware of [The Punjab] Motor Vehicles [Taxation] Act, and as per the orders of Supreme Court and Punjab and Haryana High Court plying of such modified vehicles since it is illegal.”

Rai did not respond to The Indian Express queries on the matter, despite repeated attempts.

The newly appointed Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring condemned the government move and said, “Since this government has nothing to do, it has been resorting to destructive actions only.” In a written statement, Warring said, “The decision will affect the livelihood of thousands of modified cart operators” and Congress “will not let that happen”.

Congress MLA from Bholath Sukhpal Singh Khaira, in a tweet, said, “A party like @AamAadmiParty that claims to represent ordinary & poor people has inflicted havoc on d poorest of poor by banning “Rehras’s’ engine operated carts which will affect d lives of approx one lac families instead of banning Orbit & Indo Canadian buses of Badals! “Badlaav”.”

In another tweet, Khaira wrote, “The argument given by @BhagwantMann govt to ban these “Engine Rehras’s” of poor vendors that they cause road accidents is illogical as most accidents are caused as there’s no rule of law or fear of law neither policing on roads besides stray animals, drunken driving etc! Bad decision”.

Shiromani Akali Dal spokesperson Daljit Singh Cheema said the decision had rendered thousands of people jobless. In a video message shared on twitter, Cheema asked what plan the government had to rehabilitate such people after making such decisions. Cheema said the CM should immediately roll back the orders. “The decision should be immediately rolled back. It will effect thousands of real “Aam Aadmis” who work hard for their bread and butter. This order has also exposed the true face of the so called Aam Aadmi Party leaders who are now busy enjoying power,” the Qadian MLA tweeted.