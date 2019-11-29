Adviser should look into suggestions to make smart city smarter: HC to Chandigarh

While pulling up the Chandigarh Administration for not complying with various orders passed by the court regarding the upkeep of government houses, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has said that it expects no magic in decision-making but the process of revitalising the government houses and creating more space for more employees by the “multi-stories method” must go on relentlessly with a vision for next 50 years.

Directing the UT senior standing counsel and chief engineer to brief the Adviser to the UT Administrator about the directions and suggestions made by the court on various occasions, Justice Rajiv Narian Raina in an order released Thursday said, “It is for him (Adviser) to pick or discard them in his wisdom. They are only meant as major hints but which may go a long way to realize the dream of Jawaharlal Nehru and Le Corbusier and his team to make a modern city unshackled by the past when they stepped on the barren soil which is now proudly called the City Beautiful”.

Observing that a number of orders or directions passed by the court on various dates have not been complied with by the administration, the court in the order dated November 21 has said the Advisor may look into all these aspects “to make a smart city smarter” and ordered that the result of the deliberations and proposals be shared with the court on the next date of hearing.

Recalling the previous suggestions and directions, the court in the order has noted that a suggestion was previously made for looking into the viability of a public-private partnership for maintenance of some 13,800 government houses or flats in Chandigarh against the adhocism of preparing estimates – “house to house, job work to job work, paint to paint, fixtures to fixtures, civil and electrical works”.

Suggesting that it is better to average out the estimates of a year of works across Chandigarh’s government houses of all categories and to hand over same to an expert maintenance agency in PPP mode, Justice Raina has said he personally thought it was a good and constructive suggestion worth carrying forward by the UT Administration in tandem with the Government of India.

“To carry out this work 24x7x365 days, the present procedure of estimates, which everyone knows are awfully inflated for extraneous considerations and breed corruption and scope for substandard construction, the system must change. These two diseases ought to have been fought years ago and the tardy apparatus dismantled for accountability of one expert agency of renown in this business of maintenance under the overall supervision of the administration,” the order reads.

