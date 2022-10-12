Adampur bypolls: Bhavya Bishnoi files nomination; BJP-JJP’s state chiefs accompany him, say alliance behind him

Bhavya Bishnoi, the grandson of Haryana’s former three-time chief minister Bhajan Lal and the son of Kuldeep Bishnoi, Wednesday filed his nomination papers as the BJP’s candidate for the Adampur bypolls to be held next month.

Bhavya was accompanied by Kuldeep Bishnoi and several BJP and JJP leaders, including BJP’s Haryana unit president Om Prakash Dhankar and JJP’s state chief Nishan Singh, as he filed the nomination papers. BJP minister J P Dalal, Deputy Speaker of Vidhan Sabha Ranbir Gangwa, Rajya Sabha MP Krishan Lal Panwar, Member of Parliament DP Vats, MLA Dura Ram, and former cabinet minister and senior BJP leader Rambilas Sharma were also present.

To ensure his victory, the Bharatiya Janata Party has put in all its strength for the Adampur bypolls. The saffron party Wednesday also released a list of its star campaigners that includes Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, BJP state chief Dhankar, and party affairs in charge of Haryana Biplab Kumar Dev.

Besides the three, Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh, all 10 Members of Parliament from Haryana, several state cabinet ministers and other senior party leaders will also be campaigning across the length and breadth of the Adampur constituency in the coming days.

Although there was no mention of JJP leaders also campaigning for Bhavya Bishnoi, Om Prakash Dhankar, while talking to reporters after he filed his nomination papers, said, “Bhavya Bishnoi would register a victory in Adampur with a record margin. The JJP will stay with us and shall campaign for Bhavya”.

“Adampur’s blessings are with this young man. The BJP is with Bhavya Bishnoi and will ensure his victory. The Bishnoi family has its own strong connection with the people of this constituency. People of Adampur will shower their blessings on Bhavya Bishnoi due to the love they have for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and on the basis of numerous public-welfare works that Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar have ensured not only for Adampur but for the entire state. The BJP will win this bypoll with a record margin,” said Dhankar.

JJP’s state president Nishan Singh said, “We are running the coalition government, smoothly. The BJP-JJP alliance will contest this bypoll”.

Speaking on speculations about whether the JJP would campaign for Bhavya, Dhankar said, “The BJP and JJP shall be together in this bypoll in the same manner in which we contested previous bypolls. The state presidents of both parties are present here today. There is nothing wrong with this alliance. We are contesting this bypoll together”.

Polling will take place on November 3, while the counting of votes will be done on November 6.