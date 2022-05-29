ACP probing Panchkula extortion racket tenders his resignation

The probe in the extortion racket of Panchkula took a new turn on Saturday, with the main enquiry officer in the case, ACP Vijay Kumar Nehra (HPS), submitting his resignation from the force citing work-related stress. ACP Nehra forwarded his resignation to the office of the DCP of Panchkula Surinder Pal Singh.

Haryana Police on Friday had busted a gang of policemen and businessmen who were part of an extortion racket in and around Panchkula district. Police said they had identified four members of the gang, of whom three — two traders and a policeman — were arrested by them. However, one of the arrested men, assistant sub-inspector Gurmez Singh, later managed to escape from police custody, prompting the police to suspend two of its head constables.

Sources on Saturday said that in his resignation letter, ACP Nehra had maintained that there was too much work stress on the police personal deputed in police stations and police posts. He then further states that in the current scenario it would not be possible for him to continue his service in the police department.

Records showed that ACP Vijay Kumar Nehra had joined Haryana Police as an inspector in 2008. Later, he cleared the Haryana Police Service (HPS) examination and was appointed as a DSP in August, 2020. Contacted, DCP, Panchkula, Surinder Pal Singh, said, “I am yet to receive the resignation letter. Tomorrow is Sunday. I will look into this matter on Monday.”

Meanwhile, Panchkula police have registered a second FIR on the complaint of Sanjeev Garg, who had earlier accused a policeman and two businessmen of extorting Rs 45 lakh from him. Police said the second FIR was lodged against the sons of two accused businessmen for threatening him with dire consequences. Accused businessmen Akash Bhalla and Narendra Khillan are already in police custody. Police said they have recovered a Toyota Fortuner and one Mercedes from the possession of the two arrested men. Sources said that ACP Vijay Kumar Nehra had launched the initial investigations in the case.

According to the police, Anil Bhalla is a resident of Sector 2, Panchkula, while Narendra Khillan is resident of Sector 10, Panchkula. The policeman who was arrested in the case, ASI Gurmez Singh was the in-charge, police post, Sector 2, Panchkula. Police claimed that Anil Bhalla had 180 complaints taht had been registered against him at various police stations since 2016-17.

Police said that one Akash Bhalla, son of accused Anil Bhalla, is yet to be arrested. Two policemen — head constables, Rajbir Singh and Naresh Kumar — both posted at police post, Sector 2, Panchkula, from whose custody ASI Gurmez Singh escaped, were later put under suspension.