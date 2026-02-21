Accident on NH-44 in Sonipat: Amritsar-Delhi Volvo bus rams stationary truck; conductor killed, several injured

Private Volvo bus from Amritsar to Delhi’s Kashmere Gate crashes into a stationary truck near Rai flyover on NH-44 in Sonipat on Saturday morning conductor dies on the Spot. (February 21, 2026: Photo by Manoj Dhaka/Express photo)

One person was killed and several others were injured when a private Volvo bus travelling from Amritsar to Delhi’s Kashmere Gate ploughed into a stationary truck on National Highway-44 in Haryana’s Sonipat on Saturday.

The incident occurred near Rai flyover, leaving the bus conductor dead on the spot and injuring multiple passengers, including the driver.

According to Station House Officer Jaspal Singh Rai, a case has been registered against the canter (truck) driver, who allegedly abandoned the vehicle at the spot and fled. The bus had departed from Amritsar around 11.15 pm on Friday with approximately 40 passengers on board and was scheduled to reach Delhi around 6.10 am.