Accident on NH-44 in Sonipat: Amritsar-Delhi Volvo bus rams stationary truck; conductor killed, several injured

Police said the accident occurred when the bus driver failed to spot the truck parked on the roadside near the Rai flyover. The truck had reportedly broken down.

Written by: Manoj dhaka
3 min readSonipatFeb 21, 2026 04:33 PM IST
Private Volvo bus from Amritsar to Delhi's Kashmere Gate crashes into a stationary truck near Rai flyover on NH-44 in Sonipat on Saturday morning conductor dies on the Spot.
One person was killed and several others were injured when a private Volvo bus travelling from Amritsar to Delhi’s Kashmere Gate ploughed into a stationary truck on National Highway-44 in Haryana’s Sonipat on Saturday.

The incident occurred near Rai flyover, leaving the bus conductor dead on the spot and injuring multiple passengers, including the driver.

According to Station House Officer Jaspal Singh Rai, a case has been registered against the canter (truck) driver, who allegedly abandoned the vehicle at the spot and fled. The bus had departed from Amritsar around 11.15 pm on Friday with approximately 40 passengers on board and was scheduled to reach Delhi around 6.10 am.

Police said the accident occurred between 5.30 am and 6 am when the speeding bus, driven by Nikesh, a resident of Amritsar, failed to spot the reportedly broken-down truck parked on the roadside near the Rai flyover. The bus’s front portion was completely mangled after it rammed into the rear of the truck.

Conductor died on spot

The conductor, identified as Aman, died instantly, while the driver sustained serious injuries. Several passengers, including Deepak Malhotra, Diwakar Malhotra and Sushma Malhotra, were also injured. Deepak was returning to Delhi with his family after attending a wedding in Amritsar, officials said.

Panic gripped the bus immediately after the collision, as cries for help echoed inside the mangled vehicle. Locals rushed to the spot and joined the rescue effort. Police teams from Rai police station reached and launched a coordinated relief operation. Trapped passengers were extricated by breaking the bus windows and cutting through the damaged sections of the vehicle.

The injured were rushed to Sonipat Civil Hospital in ambulances. Given the critical condition of the driver, he was later referred to PGI Rohtak for advanced treatment.

The accident triggered a massive traffic snarl on NH-44, forcing police to temporarily halt vehicular movement to clear the wreckage. After a prolonged effort, the damaged bus and truck were shifted to the service lane, and traffic was gradually restored.

The Sonipat police said the body of the deceased conductor has been kept in the Civil Hospital mortuary for post-mortem, after which it will be handed over to the family. Preliminary findings point to over-speeding as a key factor, though investigators are also probing the circumstances under which the truck was left stationed on the highway and whether mandatory warning reflectors or hazard signals had been placed.

The probe is underway, with legal action being initiated against the absconding truck driver.

 

