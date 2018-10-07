AAP MLAs stage day-long hunger strike outside CM’s residence

Harpal Singh Cheema with other Punjab AAP MLAs near Punjab CM’s residence in Chandigarh on Saturday. Express Harpal Singh Cheema with other Punjab AAP MLAs near Punjab CM’s residence in Chandigarh on Saturday. Express

A GROUP of AAP MLAs Saturday sat on a day-long hunger strike in front of the residence of Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh in protest against the failure of the state government to take adequate action against the accused in the cases of desecration of Guru Granth Sahib and the Behbal Kalan firing incident.

The MLAs faced resistance from the Chandigarh Police initially while sitting on the ‘dharna’ as Section 144 has been imposed in the area where they planned to sit. However, later only four MLAs sat at one time on the hunger strike and the first batch of MLAs comprising Sunam MLA Aman Arora, Talwandi Sabo MLA Baljinder Kaur, Faridkot Member of Parliament Sadhu Singh and Leader of Opposition Harpal Cheema were part of it.

Sangrur MP, Bhagwant Mann, was conspicuous by his absence given the fact that it was he who had announced the AAP protest in front of the CM’s house a few days ago. At the time he had said that, both, he and Sadhu Singh would sit on the hunger strike. The MLAs justified his absence by syaing that he was unwell. The hunger strike had earlier been slated for October 7 but had to be moved to a day earlier because supporters of party were unhappy that the MLAs were skipping the sit-in Bargari and the protest march taking place on October 7.

Aman Arora and Harpal Cheema said that AAP workers and MLAs would be going to Bargari but added that Capt Amarinder Singh seemed to be playing a friendly match with the Badals by holding rallies in each others constituencies Sunday. They accused the Chief Minister of not living up to the action promised against those found complicit in the desecration cases as well as the police firing incident.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App