AAP MLA to stage protest as Haryana CM Saini visits Punjab tomorrow amid political controversy

Saini is scheduled to attend the convocation ceremony of Desh Bhagat University in Fatehgarh Sahib district as the chief guest. (Express File Photo)

AAP MLA Gurinder Singh Garry Birring said Friday he would stage a protest against Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini’s visit to Punjab, alleging that the invitation extended to the BJP leader is “politically motivated” and also to show his opposition against the Centre’s handling of the India–US trade deal.

The call also comes amid recent allegations of attempted political poaching, further heightening tensions between the parties.

Saini is scheduled to attend the convocation ceremony of Desh Bhagat University in Fatehgarh Sahib district as the chief guest. Birring, the AAP MLA from the Amloh constituency of Fatehgarh Sahib, said he and his supporters would stage a peaceful protest outside the private university premises during Saini’s visit.