AAP MLA to stage protest as Haryana CM Saini visits Punjab tomorrow amid political controversy

AAP MLA Gurinder Singh Garry Birring said Friday he would stage a protest against Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini’s visit to Punjab, alleging that the invitation extended to the BJP leader is “politically motivated” and also to show his opposition against the Centre’s handling of the India–US trade deal.
The call also comes amid recent allegations of attempted political poaching, further heightening tensions between the parties.
Saini is scheduled to attend the convocation ceremony of Desh Bhagat University in Fatehgarh Sahib district as the chief guest. Birring, the AAP MLA from the Amloh constituency of Fatehgarh Sahib, said he and his supporters would stage a peaceful protest outside the private university premises during Saini’s visit.
In a video message posted on his Facebook page, Birring said the protest would be held against the India–US trade agreement, which he alleged negatively impacts farmers, workers, and small industries. “We strongly oppose decisions taken by compromising national interest, agriculture, and employment,” he said, appealing to local residents to participate in the protest while maintaining democratic decorum.
The Amloh MLA cited another reason for opposing Saini’s presence at the event, alleging political bias. He said, “Since Desh Bhagat University is located in Punjab, either the Punjab Governor, the Punjab Chief Minister, or a member of the state cabinet should have been invited. Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria was earlier scheduled to attend the event, but his programme was cancelled at the last moment.”
He also alleged that the Governor’s office subsequently directed the university to invite the Haryana chief minister, a move he termed politically motivated.
The protest announcement comes amid a political controversy from earlier this week. On Thursday, Sangrur MLA Narinder Kaur Bharaj publicly alleged that Nayab Singh Saini tried to lure her into joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections.
Bharaj claimed that Saini had recently contacted her, offered her a BJP ticket for the Sangrur Assembly seat, and assured her that any demands she made would be fulfilled if she agreed to switch parties. She described the alleged outreach as part of the BJP’s so-called “Operation Lotus” strategy to destabilise elected governments.
Rejecting the alleged offer, Bharaj reiterated her commitment to the Aam Aadmi Party and said she would never betray it, advising Saini to focus on Haryana politics rather than Punjab.
Saini denied the allegations and told reporters that he does not know Bharaj or her constituency, calling the claims baseless.
When contacted, the Haryana chief minister’s media team confirmed to The Indian Express that Saini’s visit to Desh Bhagat University is scheduled as planned, and that there has been no change to the programme so far.
In an interview with The Indian Express, Espinel expanded on the software industry’s concerns amid the interim India-US trade pact. The former US trade negotiator and AI advisor also spoke about the Centre’s new due diligence framework for AI-generated content, the proposed licensing regime for AI training data, and enterprise AI adoption ahead of the AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi next week.