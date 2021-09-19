AAP congratulates new Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, seeks fulfilment of promises made by Congress

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has congratulated Charanjit Singh Channi, the new Chief Minister of Punjab, in a statement issued from the party headquarters on Sunday.

“AAP hopes that Charanjit Singh Channi will fulfil all the promises made by the Congress in 2017 during his four to five-month tenure, as the ruling Congress has not been able to deliver on a single promise in the last four and a half years,” the statement said.

The party pointed out that the last few years of infighting in the Congress for “grabbing and building chairs” had wiped out the entire system of government in Punjab and it was the people who had to pay a heavy price.