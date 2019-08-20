A day after rain, residents of New Chandigarh area live in fear

The flash flood on Sunday spread panic in New Chandigarh area of the district, which is set up in Mullanpur Garibdas and adjoining areas. The area has the maximum number of check dams in the district. The district administration, however, claimed that they were keeping an eye on the check dams but the next 48 hours were said to be crucial.

Arvind Puri, a Mullanpur Garibdas resident who also owns a house in New Chandigarh area, told Chandigarh Newsline that a causeway was built near the new cricket stadium for the flow of water which comes from the seasonal rivulets which could cause problems in future.

“A bridge must be constructed on the road which connects Chandigarh-New Chandigarh-Kurali road. On Sunday, the causeway was not visible even due to high water level. In future the water could enter the housing complex,” Puri said.

According to the district soil and water conservation department’s report which was submitted to the Deputy Commissioner, the department mentioned that the area usually receives 10 to 20 mm rain but during the intervening night of August 17/18, the area received 91 mm rain from 11.30 pm on August 17 to 8.30 am on August 18.

Rajwant Sharma, another resident of the area, said that the construction of the new and elevated roads has stopped the natural flow of seasonal rivulets which resulted in flash floods on Sunday.

Naggal village, where the flash flood had caused the maximum damage on Sunday, is still cut off from the rest of the area.

The sarpanch of the village, Jagdish Singh, told Chandigarh Newsline that the road leading to the village was totally damaged and they could not go out of the village.

Speaking about the damage caused due to the flood, Jagdish said that a total of 25 cattle head were washed away and on Monday they found 10 cattle head were dead while 15 were still missing.

“Two tractors and a pick-up vehicle were also washed away in the water currents. The tractors were recovered but they were damaged,” Jagdish told Chandigarh Newsline.

Jagdish said that on Monday the students could not go to schools as the road was damaged. He also said that the senior officers, including Deputy Commissioner Girish Dayalan, visited the area but the relief works were yet to be done.

Jagdish said, “The entire village is keeping a vigil. We are also keeping an eye on the dam as in case of rain, there could again be a situation like flash flood.” DC Girish Dayalan told Chandigarh Newsline that they were keeping an eye on the check dams in the area.

The area has a maximum of 15 check dams in the district which were constructed to stop the natural flow of seasonal rivulets to create water reservoirs.