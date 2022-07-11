A campaign to de-glamourise crime: Ex-prisoners in Haryana share stories of their troubled lives

Krishan had gone to jail in 1996 when he was just 19. Now, he is 45 and has already spent 23 years (excluding paroles) in jail. According to Krishan, the police had booked him in nearly one and half dozen criminal cases, including two for murder and others for murder attempt, planning to dacoity and theft. In 13 cases, he was convicted. The jail administration recently released him following his good conduct in the prison.

Now, Krishan works as a labourer in the neighbourhood of his native village Dhobi (Hisar) and is unmarried. “I did not get anything except infamy in all these years. There is no glamour to being in jails like it is shown in the movies and the life there is full of hardships,” he says.

Krishan’s story is part of a campaign of Haryana jail authorities to de-glamourise crimes, especially in the light of the involvement of youngsters in the murder of Punjabi Singer Sidhu Moosewala and subsequent coverage in the media. The jail officials want the ex-prisoners to share with the media the stories of their troubles after entering the world of crime or turning into gangsters. Formal approval was taken earlier from the state home department to share real-life stories of prematurely released convicted criminals.

Officials feel that such a campaign is necessary to tell exact pictures to the youngsters who otherwise may be influenced by the photos or video clippings of those criminals who are spotted with guns in their hands.

Director general of Haryana prisons department Mohammad Akil tells The Indian Express: “Crimes are getting glamourised which may inspire other youngsters to enter the scene. The video clippings and coverage in the media is solving the purpose of criminals as such things may help them in the execution of extortion too. But we would like to insist that involvement in such incidents hit the families of criminals hard from all angles, it may be economically and stigma associated with the crime. Not only such gangers themselves but even their families face a lot of troubles in their life including loss of health. Ultimately, crime is not a profitable venture.”

Akil adds: “Ultimately, crime doesn’t help an individual, his wife, children or parents. Economically too, everything is lost if a person spends 20 years in jail after committing a crime, it may be dacoity or something else.”

Krishan says: “The youngsters want to fulfil their dreams by joining criminal groups but ultimately, they are used by big guns for their self-interests. The unemployment also contributes to adding to the number of criminals.”

The first time Krishan, a milkman, was arrested the first time for stabbing to death his worker in 1996. He was booked in another murder case in 2003 when he was out from jail on parole. In both the cases, he was awarded life imprisonment. Krishan, who is from nai (barber) community, had lost his parents in his childhood.

A Bhodia Kheda (Fatehabad) resident Nafees was booked for the murder of his wife in 2006 and nearly two years after the incident, he was awarded life imprisonment. However, Nafees alleges he was framed in the case blaming a cousin for the incident. Because of his conduct in jail, the jail administration released him prematurely while giving a relief of six years and nine months term. During a 14-year-long period in the prison, Nafees used to stitch clothes of jail staffers. He was given parole and furlough too to visit his family.

“I had to spend nearly Rs 8 lakh in the legal battle. I am still in the debt of Rs 5.5 lakh. Both my sons – Salman (19) and Soyaab (17) —could not get an education in my absence. My old parents too suffered a lot as we had to shift to Jind leaving my native place Bhodia Khera after the case,” says Nafees.

In an attempt to resettle, Nafees sells clothes on a rehri. He remarried in February 2021. He demands that the government should extend more help in the rehabilitation of prisoners whose conduct is good during the jail term.

Earlier, in October 2021, the DG prisons wrote to the state government: “Because of the element of glamour attached with heinous crime and criminals, Bollywood movies regularly portray criminals in lead roles. This eulogising of crime and criminals makes an adverse impact on the raw minds of unemployed youth during their impressionable years and resultantly attracts them to the crime world… In reality, life in prisons, either as an under-trial or a convict is very difficult. Apart from facing the pain of spending life in captivity, the criminals/gangsters have to suffer various hardships, including separation from near and dear ones, physical work, loss of family income, social stigma and children becoming wayward.”

He added: “Neither any respect nor any glamour is attached to their custodial period… However, this reality of unpleasantness and hardship of life of criminals does not come out before the general public. There is an urgent need to bring out before the general public the real-life experiences faced by the offenders which they had to suffer after committing the crime.”

In response to his communication, the state home department decided to permit the prisons department to share real-life stories of prematurely released convicted criminals to be given to the media in the public interest subject to safeguards in terms of protection of privacy and the law of land.