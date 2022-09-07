scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022

67-year-old sentenced to 20 years in prison for raping 6-year-old

The Court of Additional District and Sessions Judge, Swati Sehgal, has convicted the accused under section 376 AB and imposed a fine of Rs 30,000, on the accused. The present case was registered on the complaint of the mother of the victim in 2019.

The girl allegedly told her mother that on the evening of May 8, 2019, the accused, a resident of the same locality, made her sit in an auto rickshaw parked in their lane and sexually assaulted her. (file)

Observing that “sexual assault in any manifestation is degrading, humiliating and a monumental blow on the self-esteem, dignity, respect, honour and confidence of the victim,” the Special Women and Child Court of Chandigarh sentenced a 67-year-old man to 20 years imprisonment for raping a six-year-old girl.

The Court of Additional District and Sessions Judge, Swati Sehgal, has convicted the accused under section 376 AB (punishment for rape on a woman under twelve years of age). The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 30,000, on the accused. The present case was registered on the complaint of the mother of the victim in 2019.

She said she along with her family resides in a rented accommodation in Chandigarh and has three daughters.
The woman told police that on May 9, 2019, at around 11 pm, her elder daughter, aged 6 years, told her that she had pain when she had gone urinating.

The girl allegedly told her mother that on the evening of May 8, 2019, the accused, a resident of the same locality, made her sit in an auto rickshaw parked in their lane and sexually assaulted her.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 6, 2022: Why you should read ‘Urban Flooding’ or ‘PM-S...Premium
UPSC Key-September 6, 2022: Why you should read ‘Urban Flooding’ or ‘PM-S...
Across aisles, UP MLAs reach out to each other – as doctors, engineers, M...Premium
Across aisles, UP MLAs reach out to each other – as doctors, engineers, M...
Why Amit Shah’s Mumbai visit is so significant for BJPPremium
Why Amit Shah’s Mumbai visit is so significant for BJP
‘My Dear Comrade’ Vijayan to ‘my brother’ Rahul t...Premium
‘My Dear Comrade’ Vijayan to ‘my brother’ Rahul t...

The woman then told her husband about the incident, following which they informed the police.

The medical examination of the victim was conducted, and victim’s statement were recorded, after which an FIR was registered against the accused under sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act and Section 376 AB of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sector 26 police station, Chandigarh.

During the trial, the defense counsel argued that a false case has been registered against him by the police on the complaint of woman.

Advertisement

The court, however, after hearing the arguments, held the accused guilty.

First published on: 07-09-2022 at 05:50:07 am
Next Story

Chennai power cut today: These areas will face a power cut in Chennai

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Rs 10 crore villa, govt links, 3 wives: Meet man who stole 5,000 cars

Rs 10 crore villa, govt links, 3 wives: Meet man who stole 5,000 cars

Difficult to implement, what is the idea of climate reparation?
Explained

Difficult to implement, what is the idea of climate reparation?

Booker Prize for Fiction shortlist announced, includes ‘Glory’ and ‘Oh William!’

Booker Prize for Fiction shortlist announced, includes ‘Glory’ and ‘Oh William!’

In Assam’s Goalpara, locals raze madrasa over ‘jihadi’ activities

In Assam’s Goalpara, locals raze madrasa over ‘jihadi’ activities

Diversity furthers our grasp of fairness, social justice: Justice Chandrachud

Diversity furthers our grasp of fairness, social justice: Justice Chandrachud

Uttar Pradesh to SC on Siddique Kappan: He is PFI think tank

Uttar Pradesh to SC on Siddique Kappan: He is PFI think tank

Who is Anahita Pandole, steering the SUV with Cyrus Mistry in it?

Who is Anahita Pandole, steering the SUV with Cyrus Mistry in it?

Medical students from Ukraine can continue in other countries: NMC

Medical students from Ukraine can continue in other countries: NMC

Exchequer dries up, Punjab govt staff wait six days for salary

Exchequer dries up, Punjab govt staff wait six days for salary

In his hop for united Oppn, Nitish meets Kejriwal, Akhilesh, Yechury

In his hop for united Oppn, Nitish meets Kejriwal, Akhilesh, Yechury

As parts of city sink, IT sector goes WFH mode; CM blames past govts

As parts of city sink, IT sector goes WFH mode; CM blames past govts

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 07: Latest News
Advertisement