67-year-old sentenced to 20 years in prison for raping 6-year-old

Observing that “sexual assault in any manifestation is degrading, humiliating and a monumental blow on the self-esteem, dignity, respect, honour and confidence of the victim,” the Special Women and Child Court of Chandigarh sentenced a 67-year-old man to 20 years imprisonment for raping a six-year-old girl.

The Court of Additional District and Sessions Judge, Swati Sehgal, has convicted the accused under section 376 AB (punishment for rape on a woman under twelve years of age). The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 30,000, on the accused. The present case was registered on the complaint of the mother of the victim in 2019.

She said she along with her family resides in a rented accommodation in Chandigarh and has three daughters.

The woman told police that on May 9, 2019, at around 11 pm, her elder daughter, aged 6 years, told her that she had pain when she had gone urinating.

The girl allegedly told her mother that on the evening of May 8, 2019, the accused, a resident of the same locality, made her sit in an auto rickshaw parked in their lane and sexually assaulted her.

The woman then told her husband about the incident, following which they informed the police.

The medical examination of the victim was conducted, and victim’s statement were recorded, after which an FIR was registered against the accused under sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act and Section 376 AB of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sector 26 police station, Chandigarh.

During the trial, the defense counsel argued that a false case has been registered against him by the police on the complaint of woman.

Advertisement

The court, however, after hearing the arguments, held the accused guilty.