67-year-old approaches PCA, alleges failure to follow legal norms by cops

According to the complaint, Saraon and his family had sent several written representations to senior police officers between July 25 and August 9, 2024

A 67-year-old resident of Sector 36-A has approached the Police Complaints Authority in Chandigarh, alleging collusion, manipulation of evidence and failure to follow legal procedures by officers of Chandigarh Police in connection with an alleged trespass linked to a family property dispute.

In a detailed complaint submitted to the authority headed by Justice Kuldip Singh, the complainant, Swaranjit Singh Saraon, alleged that officials of Sector 36 Police Station ignored repeated warnings about a possible attack on his property and later failed to properly investigate the incident.

According to the complaint, Saraon and his family had sent several written representations to senior police officers between July 25 and August 9, 2024, warning that certain relatives might attempt to forcibly take possession of his property and threaten his family. He alleged that despite these alerts, no preventive action was taken by the police.