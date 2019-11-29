532 kg heroin haul case in Mohali: Three days after bail to key accused, NIA searches his home

“The agency had received reliable inputs that documents, material, objects related to the investigation of the case may be hidden at Gupta’s house,” said NIA sources (Representational Image) “The agency had received reliable inputs that documents, material, objects related to the investigation of the case may be hidden at Gupta’s house,” said NIA sources (Representational Image)

Three days after Ajay Gupta, an accused in 532 kg heroin haul case, got bail from special NIA court, the agency conducted a raid at Gupta’s house in Amritsar. According to the sources, an NIA team reached Gupta’s residence in Krishna Nagar at Lawrence Road in Amritsar on Thursday afternoon. The search warrants were issued by the Chief Investigation Officer in the case, Sanjukta Parasor.

“The agency had received reliable inputs that documents, material, objects related to the investigation of the case may be hidden at Gupta’s house,” said NIA sources, adding that the search team was also looked for Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN), electronic gadgets and the material related to unlawful activities in Punjab and J&K. There was no information about any seizures during the search operation.

Gupta was working for a Kashmir-based trader Tariq Lone. While opposing the bail application of Gupta, the NIA had told the court that Gupta used to release Tariq Lone’s consignments.

Ajay Gupta was granted bail on November 25 by a special NIA court in Mohali. The court had pointed out NIA’s failure to take Gupta’s custody for questioning while granting him bail.

