Chandigarh: 50 pigs electrocuted as high tension wire falls on them during thunderstorm

AS MANY as 50 pigs died at a slaughterhouse in Industrial Area Phase 1 after high tension wires fell on them due to the thunderstorm on Tuesday night. The pigs died on the spot. The pigs were at the lairage of the slaughterhouse being managed by the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation when the incident occurred.

MS Kamboj, who manages the slaughterhouse, said the high tension wire was passing over the lairage from the main terminal to provide power to the residents of Colony 4. “It was around 11 pm on Tuesday when the thunderstorm struck. Our employees saw the spark and immediately fled the spot. These pigs could not be saved,” he rued.

As soon as the incident occurred, officials of the Municipal Corporation and the UT power department as well as the police rushed to the spot. Kamboj said that not just were lives lost but many meat sellers, who had purchased the pigs, also suffered losses due to the accident.

MP Singh, Superintending Engineer of the power department, refused to comment on the issue when asked about the drawing of power illegally by the residents of the colony because of which the wires had to pass over the lairage.

The pigs were buried near the biogas plant in Industrial Area Phase 1.

