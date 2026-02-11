5 attempts, 100 percentile: Panjab University research scholar Diksha Makkar secures All India Rank 1 in UGC-NET

A resident of Ambala, Diksha said she attempted the exam with a clear strategy, focusing on weekly and monthly practice along with regular revision. (Credit: LinkedIn/Diksha Makkar)

Diksha Makkar, a PhD research scholar in the Department of Public Administration at Panjab University, Chandigarh, has secured All India Rank 1 in the UGC-NET, with a 100 percentile score in public administration. This was her fifth attempt, following three years of preparation.

A resident of Ambala, Diksha said the achievement was not easy. She said she attempted the exam with a clear strategy—focusing on weekly and monthly practice along with regular revision. She added that students must set a routine, remain consistent, and keep their goals clear.

While Diksha’s father, Rakesh, is a businessman involved in social work, her mother, Shikha, supports the family business. Her brother, Vineesh, runs a start-up in Bengaluru. Diksha credits her parents, friends and teachers for her success, saying her family kept motivating her through the difficult phases.