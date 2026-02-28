Over 3,500 to participate in first edition of Chandigarh International Marathon today

More than 3,500 runners, including 38 international runners, will participate in the first edition of the Chandigarh International Marathon to be organised by Chandigarh Sports Department on Sunday morning. The marathon, which is happening for the first time, will be flagged off by UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria in the presence of 2008 Beijing Olympics champion Abhinav Bindra and Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Rupinder Pal Singh from Chandigarh Club.
Kataria, who also inspected the preparations for the marathon on Saturday evening, had earlier released the official T-shirt of the marathon and was presented the marathon T-shirt by UT Secretary (Sports) Prerna Puri and UT Director (Sports) Saurabh Arora in the presence of Mandeep Singh Brar, Secretary (Home), UT Administration. “The first Chandigarh International Marathon is being held with the theme of Run Rise Repeat and envisions to inspire individuals across all ages to groups to embrace fitness, resilience and determination. It’s a historic day for Chandigarh and Punjab. This prestigious event reflects the UT Administration’s commitment to promoting a culture of fitness, sportsmanship and community engagement, a significant step towards placing Chandigarh prominently on the international sporting map, with the participation of some of the finest athletes from across the country and around the world. I appeal to all citizens, educational institutions and religious organisations to warmly welcome and enthusiastically encourage the visiting runners to ensure the grand success of the event,” Kataria said while addressing the media.
The marathon will see four categories with full marathon (42.195 Km, Half-marathon, 10km timed run and 5km run). The full marathon, which has to be completed under six hours will start from Chandigarh Club and follow a scenic route covering High Court Chowk, Rock Garden, Sukhna Lake, Lake Club, Matka Chowk, Transport Lights, Rose Garden Road, PGI Gate No. 3, Leisure Valley and CM House Chowk, before concluding at Chandigarh Club. The Half Marathon will be conducted on the same route in a single round. The 10-km timed run will also start from Chandigarh Club, passing through the same stretch up to Matka Chowk, and then proceed towards the Air Force Museum, Rose Garden and Government Museum before finishing at the starting point. The 5-km run will follow the Sukhna Path stretch. Rankings in the competitive categories will be determined on the basis of recorded timings.
Kataria, along with his wife Anita Kataria, will participate in the 5 KM marathon event, encouraging citizens to adopt a healthy and active lifestyle. “We have received a tremendous response to the first-ever Chandigarh International Marathon and 38 international participants too are competing in the marathon. The four categories will see the runners as well as the public competing in disciplines suited to their choice and the marathon will bring Chandigarh on the Indian marathon map,” said Saurabh Arora, UT Director (Sports).
The total prize money of the marathon is Rs 1,00,16,000 and the prize money slabs for the full marathon are Rs 20,000 to Rs 7 lakh. In the half marathon, the prize money slabs are from Rs 15,000 to Rs 4 lakh while the prize money slab for the 10 km timed run is Rs 7,000 to Rs 2 lakh. Prizes will be distributed across categories ranging from 18 years to 50-plus years categories and apart from age category awards, three overall winners in each competitive segment will also receive cash awards. Participants in the 5-km run will also receive medals and certificates in recognition of their participation.