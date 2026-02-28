Over 3,500 to participate in first edition of Chandigarh International Marathon today

More than 3,500 runners, including 38 international runners, will participate in the first edition of the Chandigarh International Marathon to be organised by Chandigarh Sports Department on Sunday morning. The marathon, which is happening for the first time, will be flagged off by UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria in the presence of 2008 Beijing Olympics champion Abhinav Bindra and Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Rupinder Pal Singh from Chandigarh Club.

Kataria, who also inspected the preparations for the marathon on Saturday evening, had earlier released the official T-shirt of the marathon and was presented the marathon T-shirt by UT Secretary (Sports) Prerna Puri and UT Director (Sports) Saurabh Arora in the presence of Mandeep Singh Brar, Secretary (Home), UT Administration. “The first Chandigarh International Marathon is being held with the theme of Run Rise Repeat and envisions to inspire individuals across all ages to groups to embrace fitness, resilience and determination. It’s a historic day for Chandigarh and Punjab. This prestigious event reflects the UT Administration’s commitment to promoting a culture of fitness, sportsmanship and community engagement, a significant step towards placing Chandigarh prominently on the international sporting map, with the participation of some of the finest athletes from across the country and around the world. I appeal to all citizens, educational institutions and religious organisations to warmly welcome and enthusiastically encourage the visiting runners to ensure the grand success of the event,” Kataria said while addressing the media.