26-yr-old jumps in Sukhna; Army divers brought in for rescue work

A team of divers from a Special Forces battalion of the Army was pressed into service on Saturday to locate the body of a man who had jumped into Sukhna Lake on Friday evening.

The victim was identified as 26-year-old Neeraj Bhatia. Police said that the victim had come to Chandigarh on Friday.

A police officer said, “The victim had left the house after having a heated argument with one of his family members. At Sukhna lake, as authorities do not allow single person boating, Bhatia decided to share his boat with someone. He later suddenly jumped from the boat when it was somehwere in the middle of the lake. On Friday, divers from CITCO tried to locate the body, but failed. A request was then sent to the army authorities for help. The body was recovered on Saturday and handed over to the family members.”

The operation to locate the body began at around 6:30 am this morning with the body finally being found at noon and handed over to the Chandigarh Police.

The Army’s help was requisitioned late on Friday evening after efforts by the Chandigarh administration to locate the body of the man with the help of locally arranged divers failed to deliver results. A request was then made to the Western Command Headquarters in Chandimandir for help.

After local efforts to find the man failed, the Army’s help was sought and a team of Special Forces personnel from a battalion stationed nearby was asked to move to Chandigarh at around midnight.

One Army officer and personnel from 10 other ranks, including a team of divers, took part in the search operation.