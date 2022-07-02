scorecardresearch
Saturday, July 02, 2022
2 vegetable traders arrested for attacking three fellow vendors

Police said a recent brawl over the issue of vending space at the market was the reason behind the attack. Police said that the assailants and victims knew each other.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
July 2, 2022 7:34:20 am
ChandigarhThey clashed over the issue of space for putting up their stalls. One of the assailants was earlier beaten up by the victims. This time, the assailants attacked the three brothers with sharp-edged weapons and escaped. (Express file photo)

TWO VEGETABLE vendors were arrested for attacking their three fellow vendors, who were brothers, with sharp-edged weapons at Grain Market, Sector 26, Friday.

The assailants were identified as Mohammed Faijan, 19, Salman Ahmad, 26, and absconding accused identified as Mohammed Akram, 25. The incident happened on June 29. Three victims identified as Taslim, Muntjeer and Mustkeen were admitted to GMSH-16. Their condition was stated to be stable.

Police said a recent brawl over the issue of vending space at the market was the reason behind the attack. Police said that the assailants and victims knew each other.

They clashed over the issue of space for putting up their stalls. One of the assailants was earlier beaten up by the victims. This time, the assailants attacked the three brothers with sharp-edged weapons and escaped.

“Two of the assailants were arrested. Raids are being conducted to arrest the third. Two knives used in the crime were recovered. The condition of victims is stable. They suffered sharp injuries to their arms, stomach and back. Both the parties used to purchase vegetables wholesale and further sold these to small vendors. A case was registered at Sector 26 police station,” a police officer said.

