2 jewellers held for duping 10 families of Rs 56 lakh

part of the cheated amount was used to open new jewellery shops in Uttar Pradesh, while the remaining cash and assets were hidden at different locations. (File Photo)

The Panchkula police has busted a fraud racket involving two jewellers who allegedly duped at least 10 families of over Rs 56 lakh on the pretext of offering cheap gold and attractive kitty schemes. The accused were arrested from Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, the police said.

According to the police, the accused had opened a shop under the name Shri Haridas Jewellers in Madhawala in 2025 and lured customers with promises of discounted gold jewellery and lucrative savings schemes. They allegedly collected advance payments in cash and through bank transfers, assuring delivery of jewellery around Diwali. However, after collecting Rs 56.75 lakh from 10 victims, they shut their shop and went incommunicado.