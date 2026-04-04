2 from Bihar among 6 held for Cong leader murder in Ludhiana: police

Ludhiana City police said on Saturday that six accused, including two from Bihar, were arrested in connection with the murder of Congress’s Machhiwara block president Parminder Tiwari, who was hacked to death with an axe, in Ludhiana on March 29.
Addressing a press conference, Ludhiana DCP (Rural) Jaskiranjit Singh Teja said special teams were constituted under ADCP Jashandeep Singh Gill to solve the case.
“Ludhiana police, in coordination with the Bihar Police, arrested two main accused — identified as Vijay Kumar, alias Ajay of Khokran village near Machhiwara and Lucky of Iraq village, both in Ludhiana district — in Jamalpur in Bihar’s Munger district, near Nepal border,” the DCP said.
Four others, arrested for harbouring the two main accused, were identified as Jai Singh, his son Ravi Kumar, Amrish Kumar and Sunil, all four from Khokran village of Ludhiana, police said.
Police said they recovered the axe and a motorbike used in the crime.
Elaborating on the motive behind the murder, Ludhiana police, in a statement issued here, said, The main accused, Vijay Kumar, was a native of Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh. However, for the past 25-30 years, he, along with his family, has been living in a 5-marla house built on the shamlat panchayat land at Khokran village.”
“The deceased Congress leader, Parminder Tiwari, often used to ask Kumar to vacate the panchayat land, due to which the latter nursed a grudge against him and decided to murder him. On March 29, Kumar and his aide Lucky reached Hadiyan, where Tiwari was sitting in his rented accommodation, and attacked him with an axe. He kept hitting him till he died. Both accused then took a bus to Delhi and then reached Bihar by train. They were caught in Bihar, according to the police statement.
Tiwari was rushed to Fortis Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead upon arrival, police said, adding that an FIR for murder was registered at the Koomkalan police station.
Police said Tiwari was a resident of Takhran village, and both Takhran and Khokran villages have a joint panchayat. Thus, panchayat members had repeatedly been asking Kumar to vacate the panchayat land, and Tiwari, being a Congress leader, was asked to intervene, police said.