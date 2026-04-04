2 from Bihar among 6 held for Cong leader murder in Ludhiana: police

Tiwari was rushed to Fortis Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead upon arrival, police said, adding that an FIR for murder was registered at the Koomkalan police station. (File Photo)

Ludhiana City police said on Saturday that six accused, including two from Bihar, were arrested in connection with the murder of Congress’s Machhiwara block president Parminder Tiwari, who was hacked to death with an axe, in Ludhiana on March 29.

Addressing a press conference, Ludhiana DCP (Rural) Jaskiranjit Singh Teja said special teams were constituted under ADCP Jashandeep Singh Gill to solve the case.

“Ludhiana police, in coordination with the Bihar Police, arrested two main accused — identified as Vijay Kumar, alias Ajay of Khokran village near Machhiwara and Lucky of Iraq village, both in Ludhiana district — in Jamalpur in Bihar’s Munger district, near Nepal border,” the DCP said.