Wednesday, August 24, 2022

142 road accidents in Chandigarh till August 8 this year

The DSP said that whenever any fatal or non-fatal road accident occurs in the city, a joint spot inspection is carried out by the road accident analysis cell and road safety implementation cell to study the reason behind road crashes.

A total of 142 road accidents have been recorded between January 1 and August 8 in Chandigarh, DSP (Traffic) Uday Pal Singh said in a road safety meeting conducted by MP Kirron Kher Tuesday.

The DSP said that whenever any fatal or non-fatal road accident occurs in the city, a joint spot inspection is carried out by the road accident analysis cell and road safety implementation cell to study the reason behind road crashes. The recommendations of the same are then sent to the UT and civic body engineering departments.

He further said that now there are five active black spots in the city – old airport light point, Hallo Mara light point, poultry farm chowk, Tribune chowk and in front of ISBT-43.

The DSP also said that meetings have been conducted by the SSP/Traffic in the area of Sector 15 and NAC Enclave Mani Majra to discuss prevalent traffic issues also to control traffic violations in their respective areas. Kher directed the officials to conduct in Dhanas, Dadumajra, Maloya, Maulijagran and other such places.

During the meeting, Joint Secretary Transport Pradhuman Singh said that a total of 6,000 (LPG/CNG) autos are registered in the city. Approximately 10,000 autos are plying from Mohali and Panchkula in UT, of which 497 autos have been countersigned from Punjab and 15 autos have been countersigned from Haryana.

Pradhuman further said that a total of 1,051 challans have been issued by the STA department for various traffic violations of autos during the period from May 2021 to August this year and 12,148 challans have been issued by the traffic police to autos in the same period.

Officials also apprised Kher that SDMs of various areas have developed a road map to rescue children living on the roads in the city. Special drives have been carried out in areas like Sector 35, 34 and 36 to help homeless families, it was stated.

First published on: 24-08-2022 at 06:14:09 am
