12th Annual Bird Race: Rare Eastern Imperial Eagle sighted as birders spot over 200 birds

Birders were delighted by the unexpected sighting of rare birds like the Blue-fronted Redstart, Oriental Pied Hornbill, Eastern Imperial Eagle and Isabelline Wheatear during the 12th Annual Bird Race on Sunday.

During the event which concluded by 6 pm in the evening, over 200 birds were recorded in the Inter-State Chandigarh Region (ISCR). Last year, about 368 birds were recorded during the event.

“We formed 11 teams of at least 46 birders, who ventured from the morning till evening in a radius of more than 300km of Chandigarh. As per an estimate, we conclude that over 200 birds were recorded during the bird race. We are yet to conclude the number of exact species recorded. Blue-fronted Redstart was spotted near Bhojnagar, in district Solan. Eastern Imperial Eagle and Isabelline Wheatear were spotted near in Mohali,” Matinder Pal Sekhon, President Chandigarh Bird Club, said.